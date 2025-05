PSL moved to UAE amid India-Pakistan tensions

ESPNcricinfo understands that foreign players are already on their way out of Pakistan to the UAE, where the rest of the league will be played. It is likely to be several days before the next game is played as the PCB works out which venues to play the games at. The original schedule would have seen four of the remaining games in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and the final three in Lahore. An earlier update from the PCB said the league would be rescheduled, but did not confirm at the time it would be taken out of Pakistan, with Karachi considered a likely option.