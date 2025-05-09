PSL moved to UAE amid India-Pakistan tensions

The remainder of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been moved to the UAE amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India. The PCB announced that the dates and venues of those games in the PSL, which has eight matches left this season, will be officially confirmed in due course.

On Thursday, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi were due to play a game at the Rawalpindi Stadium, which was rescheduled following an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the stadium complex. The meeting saw PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meet with overseas players in the league, who overwhelmingly expressed a desire to relocate the league to the UAE.

Pakistan says the drone, one of multiple that fell or were downed across several locations in the country, was from India. India said drones had been fired in response to Pakistan attempts to engage military targets overnight on Wednesday. This followed Indian missile strikes at several locations in Pakistan on Tuesday night, in what they said was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir in April.

ESPNcricinfo understands that foreign players are already on their way out of Pakistan to the UAE, where the rest of the league will be played. It is likely to be several days before the next game is played as the PCB works out which venues to play the games at. The original schedule would have seen four of the remaining games in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and the final three in Lahore. An earlier update from the PCB said the league would be rescheduled, but did not confirm at the time it would be taken out of Pakistan, with Karachi considered a likely option.

The PSL, now in its 10th season, is familiar with the UAE, having started there back in 2016 and was played there in full - barring the 2017 final - for the first two seasons. Part of season six, in 2021, also had to be played in the UAE because of the Covid-19 pandemic.