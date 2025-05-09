IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan border tensions
The decision was taken in the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan
IPL 2025 has been suspended. The decision was taken by the BCCI in the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. A formal announcement is expected shortly.
The development came after the IPL decided to abandon Thursday's match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) midway into the first innings. With the airport in Dharamsala and the ones in nearby areas shut, the players and support staff of PBKS and DC travelled to Delhi by a special train organised by the IPL on Friday morning.
IPL 2025 is currently 58 games old, including the abandonment in Dharamsala. There are 12 games left to play in the group stage, scheduled for Lucknow (2), Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (3), Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru (2), Mumbai, Jaipur, followed by the playoffs, to be played in Hyderabad and Kolkata.
More to follow...