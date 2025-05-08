Matches (10)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
IPL (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)
Stumps • Starts 2:00 PM
58th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
(10.1/20 ov) 122/1
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals

PBKS chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 12.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 57/1 (11.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:PBKS 237
Report

PBKS-DC match in Dharamsala abandoned after floodlight failure

Only 10.1 overs were possible on Thursday evening before the game was called off

Sreshth Shah
Sreshth Shah
08-May-2025 • 60 mins ago
Match abandoned in Dharamsala
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match in IPL 2025 in Dharamsala has been called off after 10.1 overs.
"The Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals match (Match#58) in Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala," an official statement from the IPL said. "Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."
In the 10.1 overs possible, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (70) and Prabhsimran Singh (50*) dominated proceedings, stitching up a 122-run opening stand off 61 balls.
Arya fell in the first ball of the 11th over, top-edging a T Natarajan slower-ball bouncer onto his helmet, which popped up for a simple catch. The players then left the field due to a floodlight failure at the stadium. Around 9.40pm IST, the match was called off.
Before the abandonment, Arya and Prabhsimran took down Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera in the powerplay as PBKS raced away to 50 for no loss in four overs.
After the powerplay, the pair took down Kuldeep Yadav as well, smashing him for two sixes and two fours. Arya reached his third fifty-plus score of the season in the seventh over off just 25 balls. Prabhsimran reached his own fifty in the tenth and in the process became the first uncapped batter to hit four half-centuries in a row in the IPL.
PBKS next play Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11, a game that was shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad. DC will play Gujarat Titans (GT) in Delhi on the same day.
Priyansh AryaPrabhsimran SinghDelhi CapitalsPunjab KingsPBKS vs DCIndian Premier League

Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

Win Probability
PBKS 84.42%
PBKSDC
100%50%100%PBKS InningsDC Innings

Current Over 11 • PBKS 122/1

Priyansh Arya c Tiwari b Natarajan 70 (34b 5x4 6x6) SR: 205.88
W
Live Forecast: PBKS 237
Powered by Smart Stats
PBKS Innings
Player NameRB
P Arya
caught7034
Prabhsimran Singh
not out5028
Extras(nb 1, w 1)
Total122(1 wkt; 10.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1183160.793
RCB1183160.482
PBKS1173150.376
MI1275141.156
DC1164130.362
KKR1256110.193
LSG115610-0.469
SRH11377-1.192
RR12396-0.718
CSK12396-0.992
Full Table