Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
WCL 2 (1)

Kent vs Glamorgan, 20th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Canterbury, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Kent FlagKent
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KEN Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bat
KEN Win & Bowl
GLA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
KentKent
421055
8
GlamorganGlamorgan
402029
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TS Muyeye
10 M • 757 Runs • 42.06 Avg • 74.72 SR
BG Compton
9 M • 706 Runs • 41.53 Avg • 47.28 SR
CA Ingram
9 M • 980 Runs • 70 Avg • 60.9 SR
KS Carlson
10 M • 659 Runs • 36.61 Avg • 52.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MW Parkinson
7 M • 21 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 58.61 SR
NN Gilchrist
6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 46.76 SR
T van der Gugten
9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 60.44 SR
BI Kellaway
8 M • 21 Wkts • 3.34 Econ • 44.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KEN
GLA
Player
Role
Daniel Bell-Drummond (c)
Opening Batter
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Compton 
Top order Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Joey Evison 
Allrounder
Harry Finch 
Wicketkeeper Batter
George Garrett 
Bowler
Nathan Gilchrist 
Bowler
Jaskaran Singh 
Bowler
Kashif Ali 
Bowler
Jack Leaning 
Middle order Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Matt Parkinson 
Bowler
Jamal Richards 
-
Grant Stewart 
-
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI530295
DER510474
MID521265
KEN421155
GLO502351
LAN400446
NOR402237
GLA402229
Full Table