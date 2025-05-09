Matches (10)
Kent vs Glamorgan, 20th Match at Canterbury, County DIV2, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
D
W
W
D
L
Glamorgan
W
L
D
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 02:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KEN10 M • 757 Runs • 42.06 Avg • 74.72 SR
KEN9 M • 706 Runs • 41.53 Avg • 47.28 SR
GLA9 M • 980 Runs • 70 Avg • 60.9 SR
GLA10 M • 659 Runs • 36.61 Avg • 52.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KEN7 M • 21 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 58.61 SR
6 M • 21 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 46.76 SR
9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 60.44 SR
GLA8 M • 21 Wkts • 3.34 Econ • 44.9 SR
Squad
KEN
GLA
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
