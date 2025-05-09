Asa Tribe's career-best leads Glamorgan dominance

Glamorgan 389 for 7 (Tribe 94, Kellaway 91*, Ingram 70, Kashif 4-75) vs Kent

Glamorgan dominated day one of their Rothesay County Championship match at Canterbury, reaching 389 for 7 after Asa Tribe made a career-best 94.

Colin Ingram and Ben Kellaway then put on a stand of 133 for the fifth wicket before the former went for 70. Kellaway was unbeaten on 91 at stumps.

Kashif Ali took 4 for 75 to keep the hosts in it, but overall Kent were well below par, bowling 28 extras and putting in a sub-optimal fielding display after winning the toss and choosing to bowl.

The wicket looked green but conditions were variable, a fierce north wind making it feel several degrees warmer on the Old Dover Road side of the ground, where a number of fans were wearing shorts, than it was on the opposite side, where the view was better but spectators were shivering.

In front of a crowd of over 1,000, Kashif made an early breakthrough when he got Zain ul-Hassan caught at first slip by Tawanda Muyeye for 16. That, however, was Kent's only success in a near chanceless morning session that was summed up when Tribe swept the final ball, a rank Jack Leaning full toss, for four, leaving Glamorgan on 128 for 1 at lunch.

Sam Northeast had looked well set on his return to The Spitfire Ground, but he was out soon after the resumption, edging Grant Stewart to Muyeye for 42.

Stewart, however, was denied a second wicket in his next over, when keeper Chris Benjamin missed a simple chance to get Tribe caught behind for 56.

The session was drifting when third slip Daniel Bell-Drummond pulled off an outstanding one-handed grab to remove Kiran Carlson for 16 after he flashed at Kashif.

Tribe was six runs shy of a maiden century when he played on to Matt Parkinson, but Ingram dumped Parkinson back over his head for six and reached 50 when he edged Leaning through the vacant second slip area.

Kellaway took a single from Parkinson to reach his half-century and it was 271 for 4 at tea, after which Parkinson grew so exasperated when a half-chance didn't carry that he threw his cap on the floor, earning a reprimand from the umpires.

The new ball immediately did for Ingram however, Kashif getting him caught behind after a lengthy discussion between the umpires, who agreed he'd gloved the ball and the Pakistan overseas player got his fourth wicket with a beauty that ripped out Chris Cooke's off stump for 15.