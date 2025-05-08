Live Report - Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals clash in Dharamsala

From what we can gather, the toss (scheduled in around five minutes) is unlikely to start on time since a steady drizzle has engulfed the venue.

Both sides have already endured a washout, and therefore are on 15 (PBKS) and 13 (DC) points respectively. DC have been having a Jekyll-and-Hyde kind of season, losing four of their last completed games. Their opening is unsettled and they've used the most opening pairs this season. Sadly, for them, no opening pair has lasted more than 2 games. Will we see another change tonight? Maybe Jake Fraser-McGurk? It's an option that divided our experts in the ESPNcricinfo studios.