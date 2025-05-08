Live Report - Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals clash in Dharamsala

Live
Live Report - Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals clash in DharamsalaBy Sreshth Shah
Unchanged PBKS bat; DC bring in Tiwari
Punjab Kings opt to bat vs Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first in Dharamsala against Delhi Capitals (DC), with plenty at stake for both sides. He wanted to bat since the ground would be wet at the start of the game. The toss took place 75 minutes late at 8.15pm with a drizzle welcoming both teams earlier, resulting in a start time of 8.30pm for the fixture.
While Punjab Kings opted for the same batting XI, DC made one change with legspinner Vipraj Nigam being left out for Madhav Tiwari. Tiwari is a 21-year-old allrounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.
"The team is in high spirits and everyone is stepping up at the right time," Shreyas said. "On top of the world to be honest, the way things are panning out."
Axar Patel said DC would've liked to field first since chasing with some rain around could be advantageous.
"We've spoken about how we've been in a competitive position despite playing some poor games," Axar said. "We've been speaking about the positives."
PBKS would have their playoff spot secured with a victory. Delhi Capitals need wins in all three remaining games to be assured of qualification, although they could still qualify if they go down tonight.
Shreyas vs DC spinners
One positive, friends. The rain has eased off and the umpires are inspecting conditions. We'll have the first ball at 8.30pm.
So let's turn our focus onto the game. One blockbuster encounter today can be between PBKS captain Shreyas and the pair of Axar and Kuldeep. They're India's premier spinners, but they're also up against one of the best against spin in the country.
Shreyas strikes at 152 against both spinners. Axar has dismissed him once in six outings. Kuldeep two times in seven. Interestingly, the impact from Kuldeep (and Vipraj Nigam) has reduced in DC's last four games, although Axar has stepped up.
Uh, oh - rain
From what we can gather, the toss (scheduled in around five minutes) is unlikely to start on time since a steady drizzle has engulfed the venue.
Let's hope we get a game tonight here because it is the last of the season. The next game here (PBKS vs MI) has been been shifted to Ahmedabad owing to tensions.
Both sides have already endured a washout, and therefore are on 15 (PBKS) and 13 (DC) points respectively. DC have been having a Jekyll-and-Hyde kind of season, losing four of their last completed games. Their opening is unsettled and they've used the most opening pairs this season. Sadly, for them, no opening pair has lasted more than 2 games. Will we see another change tonight? Maybe Jake Fraser-McGurk? It's an option that divided our experts in the ESPNcricinfo studios.
Hello from Dharamsala!
Venues don't get prettier than this. And at stake is a lot for both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in their push for the playoffs.
Hi everyone, this is Sreshth Shah, and let's hope yesterday's rain stays away for today's contest. Before we jump in, check out the scenarios - ie, what PBKS and DC need to do - for the playoffs.
The official weather report for this evening is as follows: Sunny but dark clouds hovering around, windy + chances of mild drizzling.
