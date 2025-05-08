Matches (10)
IPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
PSL (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
Kings vs Zalmi, 27th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match (N), Rawalpindi, May 08, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
KK Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
KK Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
L
W
L
W
W
Zalmi
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 143.95 SR
KK10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 137.81 SR
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 153.68 SR
PZ10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 110.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KK9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.4 SR
8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 10.8 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
PZ8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 17.8 SR
Squad
KK
PZ
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|8 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News
Zalmi keep playoff hopes alive after crushing Sultans
Led by Daniyal, all six Zalmi bowlers got among the wickets to skittle Sultans for 108
Irfan the hero as Kings ace tense 15-over chase
The loss left Qalandars vulnerable to yet another round robin knockout
Shadab set to miss United's home game against Gladiators due to groin injury
United are confident of their captain's availability during the later stages of the season
Gladiators go to the top after Hasan Nawaz stars in tense win over United
In a match that could have gone either way, United's fielders shelled three catches in the final over for Gladiators to get over the line