Matches (10)
IPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
PSL (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)

Kings vs Zalmi, 27th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, May 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match (N), Rawalpindi, May 08, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
KK Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
KK Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Karachi KingsKarachi Kings
8530100.433
5
Peshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi
84408-0.082
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 143.95 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 137.81 SR
Mohammad Haris
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 153.68 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 110.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 13.4 SR
Abbas Afridi
8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 10.8 SR
AS Joseph
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
L Wood
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 17.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KK
PZ
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowler
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Saad Baig 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days8 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Zalmi keep playoff hopes alive after crushing Sultans

Led by Daniyal, all six Zalmi bowlers got among the wickets to skittle Sultans for 108

Zalmi keep playoff hopes alive after crushing Sultans

Irfan the hero as Kings ace tense 15-over chase

The loss left Qalandars vulnerable to yet another round robin knockout

Irfan the hero as Kings ace tense 15-over chase

Shadab set to miss United's home game against Gladiators due to groin injury

United are confident of their captain's availability during the later stages of the season

Shadab set to miss United's home game against Gladiators due to groin injury

Gladiators go to the top after Hasan Nawaz stars in tense win over United

In a match that could have gone either way, United's fielders shelled three catches in the final over for Gladiators to get over the line

Gladiators go to the top after Hasan Nawaz stars in tense win over United

Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss

The usually free-flowing United batting line-up could manage only 143 for 9 against Zalmi

Babar, Sadaqat, bowlers hand United second successive loss
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
QG852110.906
IU853100.650
KK853100.433
LQ94490.958
PZ8448-0.082
MS9182-2.708
Full Table