PCB to reschedule PSL games after mounting tensions between Pakistan and India

The PCB will reschedule some of the remaining PSL 2025 matches, as continuing tensions between Pakistan and India disrupt the league's tenth season.

The league held an emergency meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, including the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meeting with foreign players, after a drone fell within the Rawalpindi Stadium complex. Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi were scheduled to play there on Thursday though that game has been rescheduled. In any case, heavy rain through the day in Rawalpindi had meant the game was likely to have been disrupted.

Pakistan says the drone, one of multiple that fell or were downed across several locations in the country, was from India. India said drones had been fired in response to Pakistan attempts to engage military targets overnight on Wednesday. This followed Indian missile strikes at several locations in Pakistan on Tuesday night, as a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir in April.

"The PCB is reviewing the situation and will be rescheduling some of the PSL matches," the board said in a statement. "Further updates will be provided as matters are finalised."

It is not clear whether the matches will be moved to another city or whether the dates will be changed. But Karachi, also affected by the drones, is a likely option having hosted games earlier in the season. The foreign players are believed to have been keen on the idea of moving the remaining leg to Dubai. As of Thursday, there are eight games left this season, four in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and three in Lahore. Lahore, where the final is scheduled, was also one of the cities affected by the drones.

The Indian missile attacks on Tuesday had caused jitters among some of the foreign players in the league. Although the PCB said on Wednesday the season would continue, there was understood to be mixed opinion among the English contingent, with some considering leaving and others wanting to stay. The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) has been in regular contact with the 15-person contingent. Security and government advice remains that the situation had not changed in the locations where the PSL was taking place, though it is being monitored closely.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also said it was in "constant communication" with their two players currently at the PSL - Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain