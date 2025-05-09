Matches (10)
SL Women vs SA Women, 6th Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 09, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 450 Runs • 56.25 Avg • 77.72 SR
SL-W9 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 78.4 SR
SA-W9 M • 592 Runs • 98.67 Avg • 88.22 SR
SA-W7 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 90.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 40.27 SR
SL-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 35.25 SR
SA-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 39 SR
SA-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 23.25 SR
Squad
SL-W
SA-W
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1464
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
|Match days
|9 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series News
Centurion Rodrigues, all-round Deepti take India into tri-series final
Despite fighting half-centuries from Dercksen and Tryon, the loss eliminated SA from the tournament
R Sridhar to conduct '10-day fielding programme' for Sri Lanka men's and women's teams
The former India fielding coach will be working with the national squads, emerging squads, premier club players, national U-19 team, and women's A team
Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Sugandika Kumari give Sri Lanka rare win over India
It was their second-highest successful chase, bringing them only their third win over India in the format
Madara, Samarawickrama and Dilhari lead Sri Lanka's rout of South Africa
In just her second ODI, Madara returned four wickets before Samarawickrama and Dilhari stitched a fourth-wicket stand of 128