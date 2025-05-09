Matches (10)
SL Women vs SA Women, 6th Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 09, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

2
Sri Lanka WomenSri Lanka Women
32104-0.166
3
South Africa WomenSouth Africa Women
30300-0.402
H Samarawickrama
10 M • 450 Runs • 56.25 Avg • 77.72 SR
WK Dilhari
9 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 78.4 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 592 Runs • 98.67 Avg • 88.22 SR
A Dercksen
7 M • 242 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 90.63 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 40.27 SR
WGAKK Kulasuriya
6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 35.25 SR
N Mlaba
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 39 SR
A Dercksen
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 23.25 SR
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
Batting Allrounder
Kavisha Dilhari 
Batting Allrounder
Inoshi Priyadharshani 
Bowler
Vishmi Gunaratne 
Batter
Hansima Karunaratne 
Batter
Achini Kulasuriya 
Bowler
Sugandika Kumari 
Bowler
Malki Madara 
Bowler
Manudi Nanayakkara 
Batting Allrounder
Hasini Perera 
Middle order Batter
Piumi Wathsala 
Batter
Inoka Ranaweera 
Bowler
Harshitha Samarawickrama 
Top order Batter
Anushka Sanjeewani 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashmika Sewwandi 
Batting Allrounder
Nilakshika Silva 
Middle order Batter
Dewmi Vihanga 
Bowling Allrounder
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1464
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
Match days9 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series News

Centurion Rodrigues, all-round Deepti take India into tri-series final

Despite fighting half-centuries from Dercksen and Tryon, the loss eliminated SA from the tournament

R Sridhar to conduct '10-day fielding programme' for Sri Lanka men's and women's teams

The former India fielding coach will be working with the national squads, emerging squads, premier club players, national U-19 team, and women's A team

Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Sugandika Kumari give Sri Lanka rare win over India

It was their second-highest successful chase, bringing them only their third win over India in the format

Madara, Samarawickrama and Dilhari lead Sri Lanka's rout of South Africa

In just her second ODI, Madara returned four wickets before Samarawickrama and Dilhari stitched a fourth-wicket stand of 128

Brits ton in vain as Rana five-for scripts India's thrilling win

South Africa lost eight wickets for 80 runs, including three in an over to Rana as India defended 276

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-W43160.457
SL-W3214-0.166
SA-W3030-0.402
Full Table