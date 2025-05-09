Matches (10)
6th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 09, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
SL Women chose to field.

Current RR: 4.84
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 20/1 (4.00)
Sri Lanka bowl, captain Wolvaardt returns for South Africa

This match will be a dead rubber, with Sunday's finalists already decided

Firdose Moonda
09-May-2025 • 46 mins ago
Malki Madara celebrates a wicket with Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Women's ODI tri-series, Colombo, May 2, 2025

This match will be a dead rubber, with Sunday's finalists already decided  •  SLC

Sri Lanka chose to bowl v South Africa
South Africa were asked to bat first for the second time in four matches in the tri-series, in a dead rubber with Sunday's finalists already decided. The hosts, Sri Lanka, will play India after South Africa were knocked out of contention on Wednesday but as a team yet to win a game at this event, South Africa will want to leave on a high.
They welcomed back regular captain Laura Wolvaardt, who missed the previous match through illness, and returned in place of Sune Luus as one of three changes from the side that lost to India. Legspinner Seshnie Naidu, who was part of South Africa's T20 World Cup last squad last year, was handed an ODI debut in place of left-arm spinner Nonkululekho Mlaba while Masabata Klaas was left out for Ayabonga Khaka.
Sri Lanka made two changes to the team that beat India on Sunday. Batting allrounder Manudia Nanayakkara was given an opportunity to play her third ODI in place of Kavisha Dilhari while left-arm spinner Inoska Ranaweera sat out for offspinner Inoshi Fernando.
As has been the case throughout the series, the weather is expected to provide an added challenge to players with temperatures above 30 degrees and high humidity. Of South Africa's playing XI, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon have all struggled on field but are playing in this match.
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Hasini Perera, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Vishmi Gunaratne, 5 Manudi Nanayakkara 6 Nikalshika Silva, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 8 Dewmi Vihaga, 9 Malki Madara, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Inoshi Fernando
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Lara Goodall, 4 Miane Smit, 5 Nondumiso Shangase, 6 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 7 Annerie Dercksen, 8 Chloe Tryon, 9 Nadine de Klerk, 10 Seshnie Nadiu, 11 Ayabonga Khaka
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
not out3338
T Brits
caught3848
L Goodall
not out02
Total71(1 wkt; 14.4 ovs)
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-W43160.457
SL-W3214-0.166
SA-W3030-0.402
Full Table