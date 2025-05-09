Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
WCL 2 (1)

Essex vs Yorkshire, 22nd Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, Chelmsford, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Essex FlagEssex
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ESS Win & Bat
YOR Win & Bat
ESS Win & Bowl
YOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
8
EssexEssex
411050
9
YorkshireYorkshire
412042
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Westley
10 M • 629 Runs • 44.93 Avg • 51.64 SR
PI Walter
10 M • 583 Runs • 41.64 Avg • 58.88 SR
JH Wharton
10 M • 896 Runs • 56 Avg • 69.94 SR
A Lyth
10 M • 851 Runs • 50.06 Avg • 56.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Porter
10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.84 Econ • 39.19 SR
SR Harmer
9 M • 35 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 66.25 SR
BO Coad
9 M • 44 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 33.5 SR
GCH Hill
10 M • 26 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 41.23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ESS
YOR
Player
Role
Tom Westley (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Allison 
-
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Porter 
Bowler
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Shane Snater 
Bowler
Noah Thain 
Allrounder
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up

Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss the England Test squad and Nat Sciver-Brunt's appointment as captain

Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up

Kurtis Patterson joins Surrey on short-term County Championship deal

Australia batter will cover for expected absences of Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith during May

Kurtis Patterson joins Surrey on short-term County Championship deal

Webster set for Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final

The allrounder had initially signed until the end of July but will be part of Australia's upcoming Test squads

Webster set for Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final

Nottinghamshire laud 'outstanding' O'Neill as productive stint ends

The Victoria quick claimed 21 wickets in four matches to back up a successful home season

Nottinghamshire laud 'outstanding' O'Neill as productive stint ends

Nottinghamshire go clear at the top as Duckett, Hameed make quick work of Sussex

John Simpson's fighting 74 couldn't rescue visitors from early woes as victory sealed in time for FA Cup semi

Nottinghamshire go clear at the top as Duckett, Hameed make quick work of Sussex
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT420270
WAR420266
SUR410360
DUR512258
HAM410355
SUS411252
SOM512252
ESS411250
YOR412142
WOR403118
Full Table