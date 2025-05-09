Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
WCL 2 (1)
Essex vs Yorkshire, 22nd Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ESS Win & Bat
YOR Win & Bat
ESS Win & Bowl
YOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Essex
D
D
D
W
L
Yorkshire
D
L
W
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ESS10 M • 629 Runs • 44.93 Avg • 51.64 SR
ESS10 M • 583 Runs • 41.64 Avg • 58.88 SR
YOR10 M • 896 Runs • 56 Avg • 69.94 SR
YOR10 M • 851 Runs • 50.06 Avg • 56.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ESS10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.84 Econ • 39.19 SR
ESS9 M • 35 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 66.25 SR
YOR9 M • 44 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 33.5 SR
YOR10 M • 26 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 41.23 SR
Squad
ESS
YOR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Switch Hit: Summer's hotting up
Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Valkerie Baynes to discuss the England Test squad and Nat Sciver-Brunt's appointment as captain
Kurtis Patterson joins Surrey on short-term County Championship deal
Australia batter will cover for expected absences of Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith during May
Webster set for Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final
The allrounder had initially signed until the end of July but will be part of Australia's upcoming Test squads
Nottinghamshire laud 'outstanding' O'Neill as productive stint ends
The Victoria quick claimed 21 wickets in four matches to back up a successful home season