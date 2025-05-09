Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (3)
WCL 2 (1)

LSG vs RCB, 59th Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

59th Match (N), Lucknow, May 09, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LSG Win & Bat
RCB Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bowl
RCB Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Royal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
11830160.482
7
Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants
1156010-0.469
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
10 M • 335 Runs • 37.22 Avg • 192.52 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 333 Runs • 33.3 Avg • 148.66 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 446 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 141.13 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 133.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DS Rathi
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 24 SR
Avesh Khan
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.11 Econ • 22.5 SR
JR Hazlewood
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.31 SR
B Kumar
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 19 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days09 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1183160.793
RCB1183160.482
PBKS1173150.376
MI1275141.156
DC1164130.362
KKR1256110.193
LSG115610-0.469
SRH11377-1.192
RR12396-0.718
CSK12396-0.992
Full Table