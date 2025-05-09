Matches (10)
LSG vs RCB, 59th Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
59th Match (N), Lucknow, May 09, 2025, Indian Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
LSG
L
W
L
L
L
RCB
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 335 Runs • 37.22 Avg • 192.52 SR
LSG10 M • 333 Runs • 33.3 Avg • 148.66 SR
RCB10 M • 446 Runs • 55.75 Avg • 141.13 SR
RCB10 M • 205 Runs • 22.78 Avg • 133.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LSG10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 24 SR
LSG10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.11 Econ • 22.5 SR
RCB9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.31 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 19 SR
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|09 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
