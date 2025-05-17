Heavy rain forecast could ruin IPL restart in Bengaluru

The resumption of IPL 2025 could take a hit with heavy rain forecast in Bengaluru when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on May 17.

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms, sometimes heavy, are forecast for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) website also predicted one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the evening.

The weather played a part in the timing of the training sessions for both RCB and KKR on match eve. RCB held their practice session from 2pm to 5pm, a decision which team director Mo Bobat said was taken keeping in mind the patchy weather forecast for the evening. KKR started their training from 5pm but were done by 6.30pm.

It has been a pretty damp week in Bengaluru, with almost all parts of the city receiving adequate rainfall. It started raining around 9.30pm on Friday evening, well after the practice sessions for both teams were done, and the rain did not relent for at least the next four hours. That was the case on Thursday night as well.

If rain does force an abandonment, it will mean curtains for KKR's playoffs chances. On 11 points, with two games to go, if points are shared, KKR can only make it to a maximum 14, which will not be enough for a playoffs spot. They've already had one game washed out earlier in the season, against Punjab Kings.

RCB will still firmly stand a chance to reach the playoffs and a top two finish even with a washed out game. There was already a rain-shortened match in Bengaluru last month when the RCB-Punjab Kings (PBKS) game was reduced to 14 overs a side.

Bobat said that while the weather did influence their preparation, there's not much anyone can do if it rains on match day. It is also worth noting that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium boasts a state-of-the-art drainage system, which allows the match to resume minutes after it stops raining completely.

"When you get to game day, you can't control it," Bobat said on match eve. "So, actually you want your players to feel as clear and relaxed as possible. You trust them to make decisions in the moment, regardless of what happens.

"We don't overthink any of those things really. If the game's rain affected, it's rain affected. It's not something any of us control. So, we don't really think too much about that, but it might influence our preparation."

The rescheduling might affect more than just the odd game. Bengaluru has one more game to host, on May 23 (RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), while Mumbai, which has seen unseasonal rainfall already, is scheduled to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) game on May 21.