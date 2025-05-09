Matches (10)
NOTTS vs Hampshire, 24th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, May 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Nottingham, May 09 - 12, 2025, County Championship Division One
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
NottinghamshireNottinghamshire
420070
5
HampshireHampshire
410055
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Hameed
10 M • 879 Runs • 67.62 Avg • 57.18 SR
BT Slater
10 M • 669 Runs • 44.6 Avg • 58.42 SR
NRT Gubbins
10 M • 710 Runs • 50.71 Avg • 48.96 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 595 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 66.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Farhan Ahmed
8 M • 31 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 53.9 SR
F O'Neill
4 M • 21 Wkts • 2.68 Econ • 40.09 SR
KJ Abbott
10 M • 49 Wkts • 2.56 Econ • 40.12 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.44 Econ • 65.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NOT
HAM
Player
Role
Haseeb Hameed (c)
Opening Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Farhan Ahmed 
Bowler
Jack Haynes 
Batter
Brett Hutton 
Bowling Allrounder
Lyndon James 
Batting Allrounder
Freddie McCann 
Top order Batter
Matthew Montgomery 
-
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Ben Slater 
Opening Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days9,10,11,12 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT420270
WAR420266
SUR410360
DUR512258
HAM410355
SUS411252
SOM512252
ESS411250
YOR412142
WOR403118
Full Table