Matches (10)
IPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
PSL (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
PBKS vs DC, 58th Match at Dharamsala, IPL, May 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
58th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
PBKS Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PBKS
W
L
NR
W
W
DC
L
W
L
L
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS10 M • 432 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 173.49 SR
PBKS10 M • 308 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 169.23 SR
DC10 M • 381 Runs • 47.63 Avg • 142.16 SR
10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 151.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PBKS9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 13.85 SR
PBKS9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 12.85 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.13 Econ • 17.45 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
PBKS
DC
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|08 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
IPL 2025 scenarios: Titans and RCB one win away from playoff spot
Despite defeat to the Titans, MI still have their fate in their own hands
Hardik on MI's three no-balls: 'A crime in my eyes'
Shubman Gill, meanwhile, felt the damp conditions in Mumbai made batting tough
Rain, no-ball and a run-out fumble: Titans stun Mumbai to win a classic
A see-sawing game with no shortage of drama went the way of the visitors at Wankhede stadium
Mumbai Indians huff and puff to 155 despite Jacks' fifty
Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan turned the tide as GT picked 6 for 58 in the last 9.3 overs