PBKS vs DC, 58th Match at Dharamsala, IPL, May 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

58th Match (N), Dharamsala, May 08, 2025, Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

What will be the toss result?
PBKS Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Punjab KingsPunjab Kings
11731150.376
5
Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals
11641130.362
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 432 Runs • 43.2 Avg • 173.49 SR
SS Iyer
10 M • 308 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 169.23 SR
KL Rahul
10 M • 381 Runs • 47.63 Avg • 142.16 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 265 Runs • 29.44 Avg • 151.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 13.85 SR
YS Chahal
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 12.85 SR
MA Starc
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.13 Econ • 17.45 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PBKS
DC
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Pyla Avinash 
Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal 
Bowler
Praveen Dubey 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Harnoor Singh 
Batter
Harpreet Brar 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Musheer Khan 
Allrounder
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Sen 
Bowler
Shashank Singh 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Vishnu Vinod 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Match details
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days08 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

