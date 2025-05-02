Matches (10)
Somerset vs Essex, 21st Match at Taunton, County DIV1, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
L
D
L
D
L
Essex
W
D
D
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SOM8 M • 884 Runs • 63.14 Avg • 75.62 SR
SOM10 M • 741 Runs • 46.31 Avg • 55.75 SR
ESS10 M • 695 Runs • 53.46 Avg • 62.1 SR
ESS10 M • 670 Runs • 51.54 Avg • 50.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOM10 M • 52 Wkts • 2.55 Econ • 50.23 SR
SOM7 M • 20 Wkts • 2.58 Econ • 68.15 SR
ESS10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 40.29 SR
ESS9 M • 35 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 67.68 SR
Squad
SOM
ESS
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
