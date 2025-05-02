Matches (10)
Somerset vs Essex, 21st Match at Taunton, County DIV1, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Taunton, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division One
Somerset FlagSomerset
Essex FlagEssex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Banton
8 M • 884 Runs • 63.14 Avg • 75.62 SR
TB Abell
10 M • 741 Runs • 46.31 Avg • 55.75 SR
PI Walter
10 M • 695 Runs • 53.46 Avg • 62.1 SR
T Westley
10 M • 670 Runs • 51.54 Avg • 50.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Leach
10 M • 52 Wkts • 2.55 Econ • 50.23 SR
C Overton
7 M • 20 Wkts • 2.58 Econ • 68.15 SR
JA Porter
10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.77 Econ • 40.29 SR
SR Harmer
9 M • 35 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 67.68 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SOM
ESS
Player
Role
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Kasey Aldridge 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Davey 
Bowler
Sean Dickson 
Top order Batter
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Jack Leach 
Bowler
Alfie Ogborne 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
James Rew 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Archie Vaughan 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT420270
SUR410360
SUS411252
ESS310247
WAR310246
DUR412145
HAM310243
YOR311140
SOM402233
WOR403118
Full Table