James Rew holds the key in cliffhanger after Cox injury scare

Somerset 145 (Davey 27, Harmer 4-43) and 216 for 6 (Rew 65*) need another 105 runs to beat Essex 206 and 259 (Cox 103, Pretorius 3-36)

An injury to centurion Jordan Cox marred a strong Essex display on the third day of the County Championship Division One match with Somerset at the Cooper Associates Ground, Taunton.

Fresh from his recall to the England squad, Cox extended his overnight score of 61 to an unbeaten 103 as his side stretched their second innings total from 163 for four to 259 all out. But he retired hurt immediately on reaching three figures, having collapsed clutching his lower left side after taking the single that put him on 99.

Cox took no further part in the Essex innings and was replaced in the field when Somerset began their quest for 321 to win on a pitch still offering assistance to seam and spin. They closed on 216 for six, Lewis Gregory making 57 and James Rew 65 not out.

The first hour's play saw Cox and Michael Pepper build rapidly on the Essex overnight advantage of 224. Cox reverse swept Jack Leach for boundaries off successive deliveries before greeting the introduction of Craig Overton with a glorious extra cover drive for four. Pepper leant good support and the pair had taken the total to 234 for four when misfortune struck.

Cox had been in some discomfort and the quick single off Leach on the cusp of his ton ended with him prostrate the bowler's end. After several minutes of treatment, he was helped to his feet, but he continued only long enough to slog-sweep Leach for four and complete a 155-ball hundred.

Pepper glanced a four off Overton to take the lead past 300, but on 36 became the first of three victims in quick succession for Migael Pretorius, leg before on the back foot.

Noah Thain edged to wicketkeeper Rew, while Sam Cook top-edged a pull shot to be caught at fine leg. Leach weighed in with the wickets of Kasun Rajitha and Simon Harmer as Essex plunged from 252 for four to 259 all out. A lead of 321 still looked secure enough on a pitch which had aided bowlers from the first morning. So it appeared, as Somerset's fragile top order misfired again, leaving the 91 for five at tea.

Andy Umeed edged a catch to second slip off Jamie Porter to depart without a run on the board and soon it was eight for two as Archie Vaughan top-edged a shot to leg off Cook to give a simple catch to mid-wicket. Harmer was introduced from eighth over and struck first with the total on 54, Tom Lammonby falling lbw for 30 to a ball that turned past the left-hander's forward defensive shot and struck his back pad.

Tom Abell played well to reach 29 before a sharply turning delivery from Harmer nipped back to clip his off stump and make it 71 for five. With only seven runs added, Tom Banton, on 13, went to reverse sweep the spinner and was judged to have got a touch on the way to the ball reaching Dean Elgar at slip, a decision which clearly frustrated the Somerset player.

Skipper Gregory and Rew were unbeaten at the tea interval and both came out for the final session in positive mood. Anything remotely loose was punished mercilessly with boundaries in a counter-attacking partnership that only served to highlight previous batting inadequacies. Gregory raced to a half-century off 80 balls, with 7 fours.

Rew was equally impressive and was unbeaten on 37 when his captain brought up the 100 stand with a flashing cut for four off Rajitha. But the same over saw Gregory attempt another back-foot forcing shot only to get a thick inside edge onto his stumps.