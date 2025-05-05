vs Lincs Wmn, First Round at Caistor, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Innings break
First Round, Caistor, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
Current RR: 6.00
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
Last Bat: Gabrielle McKeever 36 (31b) • FOW: 96/8 (17.1 Ov)
Match details
|Brigg Road Ground, Caistor
|Toss
|Lincolnshire Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Scoring Breakdown
Lincs Wmn
-
Sixes
-
-
Fours
-
0
Runs In Boundaries
-
0%
Dot ball percentage
-
16
Extras conceded
-
Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|2
|bowled
|8
|7
|caught
|23
|40
|bowled
|2
|5
|caught
|36
|31
|bowled
|2
|2
|bowled
|9
|10
|stumped
|2
|6
|not out
|15
|10
|not out
|7
|9
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 4, nb 2, w 8)
|Total
|120(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>