vs Lincs Wmn, First Round at Caistor, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
First Round, Caistor, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
Lincs Wmn chose to field.

Current RR: 6.00
 Last BatGabrielle McKeever 36 (31b) FOW96/8 (17.1 Ov)
Match details
Brigg Road Ground, Caistor
TossLincolnshire Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Jane Pratt
Scoring Breakdown
Lincs WmnLincs Wmn
-
Sixes
-
-
Fours
-
0
Runs In Boundaries
-
0%
Dot ball percentage
-
16
Extras conceded
-
Innings
Player NameRB
EC Mason
lbw02
E Wilkins
bowled87
R Prince-Navaratnam
caught2340
H Mayers
bowled25
GS McKeever
caught3631
E Murray
bowled22
AL Seddon
bowled910
GE Michell
stumped26
H Marshall
not out1510
E Page
not out79
Extras(b 2, lb 4, nb 2, w 8)
Total120(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>