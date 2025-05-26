Lancashire spinners extinguish The Blaze in rain-affected semi-final

Lancashire 91 for 3 (Smale 35*, Threlkeld 34*) beat The Blaze 86 for 8 (Ecclestone 3-19) by seven wickets (DLS)

Lancashire overpowered fellow Tier One side The Blaze in a rain-affected second semi-final of the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup Finals Day. Following their seven-wicket victory, they will join Surrey in an all-Tier One final under the floodlights in Taunton, as they look to lift the first silverware of the new women's era.

The Blaze looked to be on top of an international-studded Lancashire bowling line-up before the rain delay, reaching 73 for 5 from 13.2 overs. After losing the toss and being put into bat first, the East Midlands outfit got off to a flyer as opener Marie Kelly scored a quick-fire 23 from 12, including five fours, before being bowled by Sophie Morris . Sarah Bryce was second top-scorer for The Blaze, hitting 18 from 22 before being caught and bowled by England international Kate Cross.

However, the break in play stalled their momentum, as Thunder restricted them to 13 for 3 off their remaining 2.4 overs as the game was reduced to 16 overs a side. Lancashire's spin duo of Morris (2 for 16 from three) and Sophie Ecclestone (3 for 19 from four) took the bulk of their wickets, with all three of Ecclestone's wickets coming after the rain delay. That helped restrict The Blaze to 86 for 8, setting Thunder 90 to win after DLS was calculated.

Requiring less than a run a ball to advance to the evening's final, Thunder entered the chase as clear favourites. However, the run-out of Tilly Kesteven for a diamond duck on the second ball of their innings, taking on the arm of McCarthy, created some nervousness for the rest of their chase. Emma Lamb was caught off the bowling of Grace Ballinger by Ella Claridge in the next over, also for 0, before Fi Morris was run out in identical fashion to Kesteven for 9, leaving the team at 19 for 3 from 4.3 overs.

The Blaze's bowling attack did well to restrict Thunder to 45 for 3 after the opening 10 overs, six runs behind The Blaze's 51 for 4 at the same stage. Cassidy McCarthy and Kirstie Gordon were the pick of the bowlers during this stage, with economies of 2.00 and 2.33 respectively.

However, a 72-run partnership between wicketkeeping duo Ellie Threlkeld (34 from 34) and Seren Smale (35 from 42) allowed Thunder to fight back, chasing down the target with an over to spare.