Emma Jones stars as Surrey march into T20 County Cup semi-finals

Surrey made light of the absence of their big guns on England duty to march into the semi-finals of the T20 Women's County Cup with an emphatic 72-run victory over Durham at Guildford. Emma Jones starred with the bat,

Jones, 22, made a blistering 88 not out from 49 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes, as Surrey recovered from the early loss of their openers to post an imposing 194 for 4. She was joined by Phoebe Franklin, who made 58 from 41 balls in an 88-run stand for the third wicket that spanned 11 overs.

Durham's attack was led by the returning Lauren Filer, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury. Though she eventually dismissed Franklin at the start of the 15th over, an attack that also featured Mady Villiers and Katie Levick could not halt Surrey's momentum.

Even in the absence of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey on England duty, Surrey's bench strength proved more than adequate. In reply, Durham were restricted to 122 all out in 19.1 overs, with Ryana MacDonald-Gay the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 22 in four overs.

It was an even more emphatic display for Lancashire at Kibworth, where they routed Leicestershire by 109 runs.

Batting first, Lancashire posted 180 for 4, with Seren Smale 's half-century anchoring the innings alongside explosive knocks of 41 from 29 balls from Emma Lamb at the top of the order, and 45 from 27 from captain Ellie Threlkeld.

Sophie Ecclestone, continuing her return from injury, pitched in with a brisk 15 from seven balls then ripped through Leicestershire's reply with 3 for 14 in 3.5 overs. Tara Norris , however, went even better with 3 for 7 in four, as Leicestershire were bowled out for 71 with a ball to spare.

Yorkshire's run came to an ephatic end at the hands of their Tier 1 opponents, Warwickshire who romped to a 10-wicket victory after hunting down 139 with 29 balls to spare. In Saturday's encounter at Headingley, Abigail Freeborn made 78 not out from 47 balls and Davina Perrin 58 not out from 44, after Millie Taylor starred with the ball with 3 for 17.

The Blaze meanwhile ended the run of another Tier 2 team, Kent, whom they routed by 109 runs at Canterbury. Sarah Bryce 's 94 not out from 61 balls helped rescue them from an early wobble at 10 for 2. And that in itself was plenty as Kent were rolled aside for 71, with Cassidy McCarthy returning the remarkable figures of 3-0-3-3.