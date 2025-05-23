Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)

Leics Women vs LAN Women, 1st Quarter-Final at Kibworth, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Quarter-Final, Kibworth, May 23, 2025, T20 Women's County Cup
PrevNext
Leicestershire Women FlagLeicestershire Women
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
Today, 12:30 PM
1h:12m
Summary
Bet
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground
Series
Season2025
Match days23 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question