CABS Women vs HEREF Women, First Round at Coventry, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
First Round, Coventry, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
CABS Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.10
Live
 Last BatConnie Piper 6 (8b) FOW102/8 (19.6 Ov)
Match details
Bulls Head Ground, Coventry
TossCambridgeshire Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Scoring Breakdown
CABS WomenCABS Women
HEREF WomenHEREF Women
-
Sixes
-
-
Fours
-
0
Runs In Boundaries
-
0%
Dot ball percentage
-
17
Extras conceded
-
CABS Women Innings
Player NameRB
A Harding
caught3538
J Taylor
caught45
OM Kibler
caught26
K Haynes
bowled46
M Rawlins
bowled818
B Matthews
bowled16
C Deacon
stumped1219
C Aylmore
not out1314
C Piper
caught68
Extras(b 3, lb 4, w 10)
Total102(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
