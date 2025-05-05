Matches (11)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)

vs Gloucs Women, First Round at Newport, T20 Women’s County Cup, May 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
First Round, Newport, May 05, 2025, T20 Women’s County Cup
PrevNext

chose to bat.

Live
Scorecard
Live Stats
Playing XI
Bet
Match centre Ground time: 15:40
No content available
No content available
Playing XI
GlWmn
Match details
Spytty Park, Newport, Monmouthshire
TossGlamorgan Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days5 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Scoring Breakdown
Gloucs WomenGloucs Women
-
Sixes
-
-
Fours
-
-
Runs In Boundaries
-
-
Dot ball percentage
-
-
Extras conceded
-
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question