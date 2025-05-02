Matches (10)
Lancashire vs Gloucester, 17th Match at Manchester, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Manchester, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lancashire
W
D
D
D
D
Gloucester
L
L
D
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LAN10 M • 746 Runs • 46.63 Avg • 48.19 SR
LAN10 M • 611 Runs • 38.19 Avg • 50.62 SR
GLO10 M • 895 Runs • 81.36 Avg • 67.64 SR
GLO10 M • 565 Runs • 35.31 Avg • 63.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LAN8 M • 25 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 53.52 SR
10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 63.3 SR
8 M • 17 Wkts • 3.78 Econ • 72.82 SR
GLO7 M • 17 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 47.29 SR
Squad
LAN
GLO
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
