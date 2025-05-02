Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)

Lancashire vs Gloucester, 17th Match at Manchester, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Manchester, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LAN Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bat
LAN Win & Bowl
GLO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JJ Bohannon
10 M • 746 Runs • 46.63 Avg • 48.19 SR
LWP Wells
10 M • 611 Runs • 38.19 Avg • 50.62 SR
JR Bracey
10 M • 895 Runs • 81.36 Avg • 67.64 SR
MAH Hammond
10 M • 565 Runs • 35.31 Avg • 63.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TE Bailey
8 M • 25 Wkts • 3.02 Econ • 53.52 SR
GP Balderson
10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 63.3 SR
AS Dale
8 M • 17 Wkts • 3.78 Econ • 72.82 SR
TJ Price
7 M • 17 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 47.29 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LAN
GLO
Player
Role
Keaton Jennings (c)
Opening Batter
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Bailey 
Bowler
George Balderson 
Allrounder
Josh Bohannon 
Middle order Batter
Marcus Harris 
Opening Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Anderson Phillip 
Bowler
Ollie Sutton 
-
John Turner 
Bowler
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
Will Williams 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Max Holden leads Middlesex resistance to keep Derbyshire at bay

Honors even in Derby as four visiting batters register half-centuries in follow-on innings

Max Holden leads Middlesex resistance to keep Derbyshire at bay

Leicestershire win Bristol thriller to go top of Division Two

From 42 for 5 in pursuit of 143, Ben Cox's 47 proved too much for a spirited Gloucestershire attack

Leicestershire win Bristol thriller to go top of Division Two

Middlesex made to follow on as Chappell tightens Derbyshire's grip

Visitors trail by 97 with nine second-innings wickets still standing going into final day at Derby

Middlesex made to follow on as Chappell tightens Derbyshire's grip

Dom Goodman's five-wicket haul inspires Gloucestershire fightback

Leicestershire will hope late wicket swings momentum but with Cameron Bancroft 36* contest remains in the balance

Dom Goodman's five-wicket haul inspires Gloucestershire fightback

Andersson reminds former team-mates of his qualities

His 107 and sixth-wicket stand of 148 with Luis Reece puts Derbyshire firmily in control against Middlesex

Andersson reminds former team-mates of his qualities
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI420274
DER410361
KEN320152
MID411246
GLO402238
LAN300334
NOR301234
GLA302115
Full Table