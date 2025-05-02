Marcus Harris dominates for Lancashire with unbeaten 165

Lancashire 342 for 5 (Harris 165*, Hurst 78, Bohannon 56) vs Gloucestershire

Marcus Harris made his second century of the season to help Lancashire dominate the opening day of their Rothesay County Championship match against Gloucestershire.

The former Australia opener also became the first batter to pass fifty five times in his first seven innings in first-class cricket for the county and finished on 165 not out with Lancashire on 342 for five after opting to bat first on what now appears an easy-paced pitch.

Such an outcome looked unlikely after the impressive Ajeet Singh Dale had taken two wickets in his first ten balls to leave the home side on 23 for two but Harris shared partnerships of 98 with Josh Bohannon and 212 with Matty Hurst, who was caught behind by James Bracey off Zaman Ak

Marcus Harris on reaching his second century of the season • Luke Adams via Lancashire Cricket

hter for 78 three overs before the close.

Nevertheless, Lancashire are well placed in this match between two teams who have yet to win a match this season. During his innings, Harris became the leading run-scorer in the country in either division and will go into the second day's play with a total of 559 runs against his name this season.

Yet Gloucestershire's bowlers had dominated the first hour of the day and Singh Dale reinforced his growing reputation by bowling George Bell via body, pad and boot for 10 with his second delivery and having Keaton Jennings caught by Cameron Bancroft at second slip for four in his next over

That left Lancashire on 23 for two but after some early uncertainty Bohannon and Harris played with growing fluency and took their side to 79 for two at lunch after 28 overs, 50 of those runs having been scored in the second hour of the session.

On the resumption Bohannon cruised smoothly to his half-century in 96 balls with seven fours but he was then leg before wicket to Ollie Price for 56 when he misjudged the length of an off-spinner he attempted to pull.

Although that wicket ended a productive 98-run third-wicket stand, Hurst played himself in with little fuss as the wicket eased. He gave Harris excellent support and Lancashire reached tea on 189 for three with Harris unbeaten on 90 after a session in which the Gloucestershire captain, Cameron Bancroft, had rotated his bowlers frequently, albeit to limited effect.

Having reached his half-century off 106 balls, Harris hit three fours off the next six deliveries and that set the tone for his second fifty. He reached his century shortly after tea with a single off Tom Price after facing 176 balls and hitting 11 fours and the six over long-on off Ollie Price that took him to 99.

The evening session served merely to underline Lancashire's dominance. Hurst reached his fifty off 98 balls and Harris took only 47 deliveries to get from 100 to 150, a picked-up six over square leg off Josh Shaw epitomising his dominance.

At that point, Shaw might well have looked back with some feeling to the 14th over of the day when Harris had tried to let the ball go but only succeeded in involuntarily inside-edging it to the fine leg boundary.

Singh Dale was the pick of the Gloucestershire attack but this was a day on which loose shots either didn't find the edge or go to hand and Bancroft will hope that his batsmen can reply in kind on the second and third days of this game.

First, though, he must try to prevent Lancashire collecting four batting points for the first time this season and Akhter's late success in claiming Hurst's wicket when the batsman appeared to pull out of a hook was a considerable fillip, especially as it was followed four balls later by a delicious yorker which castled nightwatchman Saqib Mahmood for four.