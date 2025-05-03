Matches (13)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
17th Match, Manchester, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Day 2 - Gloucester trail by 266 runs.

Current RR: 2.96
Report

Ollie Price, Miles Hammond score fifties in determined Gloucestershire response

Pair put on unbroken 110-run third-wicket stand after Lancashire's Marcus Harris-led 450 in the first innings

Ollie Price added a half-century, Somerset vs Gloucestershire, County Championship, Taunton, September 7, 2022

Ollie Price added a half-century  •  Getty Images

Gloucestershire 184 for 2 (Hammond 57*, Price 54*) trail Lancashire 450 (Harris 167, Dale 3-67) by 266 runs
Ollie Price and Miles Hammond both made fifties as Gloucestershire produced a determined response to Lancashire's first-innings 450 on the second day of the Rothesay County Championship match at Emirates Old Trafford.
Replying to the home side's formidable total, in which Marcus Harris made 167 and Ajeet Singh Dale took three for 67, the visitors were 184 for 2 at the close with Price on 54 not out and Hammond unbeaten on 57. The pair have so far put on an unbroken 110 for Gloucestershire's third wicket.
Two days are left in this evenly poised match but barring collapses, it is difficult to see either side being bowled out twice on an easy-paced wicket after three sessions on Saturday in which 94 overs were bowled, 292 runs were scored and only seven wickets fell.
In the first session, the home side's attempt to push on towards 400 and four batting points was seriously hampered by the dismissal of Harris, who had added only two runs to his overnight score when he was leg before wicket to Ajeet Singh Dale for 167 in the fifth over of the morning.
Lancashire eventually needed 14 off the 110th over for that fourth point but after hitting a six off Josh Shaw's first ball, Luke Wells was lbw for 38 to the second and his side had to settle for three points, which are as many as they had collected in their three previous games put together.
George Balderson was trapped in front for six just four overs later but Tom Hartley and Tom Bailey took their side to 437 for 8 at lunch.
Hartley and Bailey added only 13 runs in the afternoon session before Lancashire lost their last two wickets to successive balls from Tom Price. Hartley was caught behind by James Bracey for 32 and and John Turner collected his second successive golden duck when he was lbw.
Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth launched Gloucestershire's reply to their hosts' formidable total with a serene stand of 47 and Lancashire had to wait over an hour for their first breakthrough, which came when Balderson jagged one back through Bancroft's gate and bowled the Australian for 18 to claim his hundredth first-class wicket.
The next wicket fell four overs before tea when Charlesworth was beaten in the flight by Tom Hartley's seventh ball of the innings and chipped an easy return catch to the bowler. The opener's dismissal for a polished 43 left Gloucestershire on 74 for 2 but Price and Hammond batted resolutely after tea to prevent Keaton Jennings' attack making further breakthroughs.
Hammond swept and reverse-swept Tom Hartley to the ropes but Price's front foot drive through wide mid-on off John Turner was comfortably the shot of the session, if not the day, and it epitomised Gloucestershire's dominance in the evening session. For Lancashire, Balderson finished with 1 for 35 and Hartley 1 for 37.
Gloucester Innings
Player NameRB
CT Bancroft
bowled1845
BG Charlesworth
caught4384
OJ Price
not out54139
MAH Hammond
not out57107
Extras(nb 6, w 6)
Total184(2 wkts; 62 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI5*20279
DER5*10363
KEN4*20155
MID5*11249
GLO5*02240
LAN4*00337
NOR4*01237
GLA4*02118
