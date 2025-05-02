Matches (10)
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, 18th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Cardiff, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Ingram
8 M • 835 Runs • 69.58 Avg • 62.31 SR
KS Carlson
10 M • 727 Runs • 40.39 Avg • 53.77 SR
WL Madsen
10 M • 996 Runs • 76.62 Avg • 64.38 SR
HRC Came
9 M • 481 Runs • 34.36 Avg • 40.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T van der Gugten
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 55.45 SR
AW Gorvin
6 M • 19 Wkts • 3.23 Econ • 46.47 SR
LM Reece
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 41.25 SR
ZJ Chappell
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 55.88 SR
Squad
GLA
DER
Player
Role
Sam Northeast (c)
Middle order Batter
Eddie Byrom 
Batter
Kiran Carlson 
Middle order Batter
Chris Cooke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Andy Gorvin 
-
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Ben Kellaway 
Batting Allrounder
Ned Leonard 
Bowling Allrounder
Shoaib Bashir 
Bowler
Timm van der Gugten 
Bowler
Zain-ul-Hassan 
-
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI420274
DER410361
KEN320152
MID411246
GLO402238
LAN300334
NOR301234
GLA302115
Full Table