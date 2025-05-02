Matches (10)
IPL (2)
PSL (3)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, 18th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, May 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Cardiff, May 02 - 05, 2025, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
GLA Win & Bat
DER Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bowl
DER Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Glamorgan
L
W
L
D
L
Derbyshire
D
W
D
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GLA8 M • 835 Runs • 69.58 Avg • 62.31 SR
GLA10 M • 727 Runs • 40.39 Avg • 53.77 SR
DER10 M • 996 Runs • 76.62 Avg • 64.38 SR
DER9 M • 481 Runs • 34.36 Avg • 40.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 55.45 SR
GLA6 M • 19 Wkts • 3.23 Econ • 46.47 SR
DER10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 41.25 SR
DER10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.44 Econ • 55.88 SR
Squad
GLA
DER
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|2,3,4,5 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News
Max Holden leads Middlesex resistance to keep Derbyshire at bay
Honors even in Derby as four visiting batters register half-centuries in follow-on innings
Leicestershire win Bristol thriller to go top of Division Two
From 42 for 5 in pursuit of 143, Ben Cox's 47 proved too much for a spirited Gloucestershire attack
Middlesex made to follow on as Chappell tightens Derbyshire's grip
Visitors trail by 97 with nine second-innings wickets still standing going into final day at Derby
Dom Goodman's five-wicket haul inspires Gloucestershire fightback
Leicestershire will hope late wicket swings momentum but with Cameron Bancroft 36* contest remains in the balance