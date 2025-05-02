Asa Tribe half-century leads way for Glamorgan

Glamorgan 336 for 6 (Ingram 80*, Northeast 63, Tribe 58) vs Derbyshire

Glamorgan claimed the ascendency at 336 for 6 as they still search for a first win in the Rothesay County Championship in 2025.

Young Jersey international Asa Tribe led the way with a proactive half-century in his first start this season making Derbyshire's bowlers toil in the first hour.

Captain Sam Northeast and unbeaten Colin Ingram also passed 50 in experienced knocks to send the hosts past 300 for the first time on the opening day this season.

There was frustration for high flyers Derbyshire as Luis Reece pulled up injured for a second consecutive game with a suspected hamstring problem after finding his form with two wickets in quick succession and Ingram was dropped twice, once on 32, again on 70.

After being inserted by Derbyshire on a green pitch under sunny skies at Sophia Gardens, Glamorgan took little time in making their presence at the crease known. A loose full toss by Reece was carved to the boundary off just second ball of the game by Zain Ul Hassan, followed by Tribe clipping New Zealand quick Blair Tickner away off the pads with comfort for a three on his first ball faced in a sign of things to come.

The decision to bring in recent second XI double-centurion Tribe for Eddie Byrom continued to reap rewards, with three straight drives for four off the same Reece over. Ul Hassan also continued to show increasing enjoyment as an opening batter until he was dismissed just short of the century partnership hooking a Reece short delivery, then Tribe was bowled attempting a drive with his continued confidence, both within 10 balls of the left-armer's second spell.

Despite the momentum ending with Derbyshire, it was still Glamorgan's session at lunch at 102 for 2.

Tickner continued to show extra pace and looked troublesome when the ball did move around off the wicket, Northeast fending past gully to get off the mark and Kiran Carlson edging past three lurking slips first ball after lunch.

Elsewhere, the balance of the attack still had to work hard as Wayne Madsen's decision to field for a third consecutive innings across two matches showed its effect: bowlers withering and batters comfortable when not playing recklessly.

Carlson came and went after a brisk 35, another falling to a hook, Zak Chappell with a well-deserved reward after an economical start. Ingram showed the wicket not to be as easy as the scorecard suggested being on just three from 24 balls before hitting Alex Thomson for a straight six in more Ingram-like fashion.

Just one wicket came in the second session as the third half-century partnership passed, but still Glamorgan struggled to accelerate since Tribe's blistering start and Carlson's flamboyant knock ending prematurely.

Ingram's patience alongside the captain's season best frustrated the ever-changing bowlers as they both passed 50s before Anuj Dal struck, Northeast out lbw after tea.