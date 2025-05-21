Matches (9)
Bangladesh A vs NZ A, 2nd unofficial Test at Sylhet, BAN-A vs NZ-A, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd unofficial Test, Sylhet, May 21 - 24, 2025, New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh A
L
D
D
D
L
NZ A
W
D
W
W
W
Ground time: 19:21
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
|Match days
|21,22,23,24 May 2025 - day (4-day match)