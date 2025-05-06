Ben Kellaway turns game Glamorgan's way but Derbyshire cling on nine down

Derbyshire 350 (Reece 73*, Thomson 60, Gorvin 5-85) and 308 for 9 (Andersson 78, Kellaway 5-101) drew with Glamorgan 431 (Ingram 81, Northeast 63, van der Gugten 62, Tribe 58) and 256 for 7 dec (Kellaway 74, Ingram 64)

Derbyshire fought out a final-over draw as Glamorgan took a pendulum-swinging thriller down to the final ball thanks to Ben Kellaway 's heroics in the Rothesay County Championship.

Kellaway claimed career best batting and bowling figures on the same day as Luis Reece and Derbyshire No. 11 Blair Tickner survived 28 balls to secure a draw. Kellaway, 21, had struck 78 to set up a declaration before taking 5 for 101 in 25 overs, falling just short of handing Glamorgan a win.

Tasked with the last over after taking two wickets in two balls, Kellaway produced a spectacular turnaround after twists and turns on the final day with Derbyshire firing towards victory on numerous occasions when set 338 in 65 overs.

David Lloyd ignited Derbyshire's winning hopes against his former side before Martin Andersson and Brooke Guest's 97-run partnership put Derbyshire in the ascendancy for 56 of their 65 overs.

The day began with all results possible. Glamorgan had an explosive end to the first session via Chris Cooke and Kellaway, despite the latter having some fortune when kicking a ball away from his stumps on 19. With 124 added in 32 overs from the overnight score, Glamorgan subsequently declared at lunch with the veteran keeper on 49 not out.

Derbyshire, requiring a chase which would rank fourth amongst their successes if achieved, started strongly with the opening pair chalking up a half-century partnership in just 10.5 overs, stamping their authority early.

But Ned Leonard struck in his first over to trigger a "will they, won't they" scenario. Wayne Madsen took over as enforcer for his 22 from 19 balls, ended by a diving catch from Andy Gorvin at fine-leg, another for Leonard.

Kellaway sparked Glamorgan hopes on two occasions, initially with the prize wicket of Caleb Jewell short of 50, sweeping against the spin. But Guest and Andersson's run-a-ball 50 partnership with innovation and big hitting in form of reverse-sweeps, muscled pull shots and clean strikes over mid-on put Glamorgan into defensive mode, until Asitha Fernando broke through by trapping Guest in front.

Kellaway kickstarted the hosts for a second time to forehadow a Derbyshire collapse, removing Andersson and Zak Chappell with successive balls before having Anuj Dal stumped to complete his five-for. That dismissal left Derbyshire nine down with almost five full overs remaining.