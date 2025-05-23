Matches (15)
Hampshire vs Sussex, 32nd Match at Southampton, County DIV1, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
32nd Match, Southampton, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division One
Current RR: 2.91
• Min. Ov. Rem: 77.5
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(lhb)
|13
|45
|1
|0
|28.88
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|3.1
|1
|8
|1
|2.52
|16
|-
(rmf)
|4
|1
|11
|0
|2.75
|21
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|25
|1090
|156
|35.16
|141
|8565
|201*
|37.08
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|64
|100
|5/40
|34.90
|37
|69
|4/22
|40.42
Last Bat: Fletcha Middleton 34 (50b) • FOW: 43/2 (14.3 Ov)
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Hampshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Hampshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|4
|lbw
|34
|50
|not out
|13
|45
|not out
|6
|10
|Total
|53(2 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>