Hampshire vs Sussex, 32nd Match at Southampton, County DIV1, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match, Southampton, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(18.1 ov) 53/2
Sussex FlagSussex

Day 1 - Hampshire chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.91
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 77.5
Scorecard
Playing XI
Table
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Tom Prest* 
(rhb)
6101060.000 (0b)0 (0b)
Nick Gubbins 
(lhb)
13451028.880 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Fynn Hudson-Prentice 
(rmf)
3.11812.5216-
Henry Crocombe 
(rmf)
411102.7521-
MatRunsHSAve
25109015635.16
1418565201*37.08
MatWktsBBIAve
641005/4034.90
37694/2240.42
 Last BatFletcha Middleton 34 (50b) FOW43/2 (14.3 Ov)
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossHampshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Rob White
England
Tom Lungley
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
Hampshire Innings
Player NameRB
MD Stoneman
caught04
FS Middleton
lbw3450
NRT Gubbins
not out1345
TJ Prest
not out610
Total53(2 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
Full Table