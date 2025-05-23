Crocombe, Turner trade blows on day for fast bowling in Southampton

Sussex 110 for 5 (Turner 3-24) trail Hampshire 154 (Brown 53*, Crocombe 4-27) by 44 runs

Henry Crocombe and John Turner demonstrated their winter work with Dale Steyn with whirlwind spells as 15 wickets fell on the first day at Utilita Bowl in the Rothesay County Championship.

Fast bowlers Crocombe and Turner were part of the England Lions squad mentored by South Africa legend Steyn, and coached by England great Andrew Flintoff, over the winter.

Sussex's Crocombe, on his first appearance of the summer, claimed 4 for 27 - with his four wickets coming in 11 afternoon deliveries - to roll south coast rivals Hampshire for 154. In reply, Turner ripped through the Sussex middle-order with three scalps in nine evening balls as the visitors slipped to 83 for 5, before blocking their way to 110 for 5 by close - still 44 runs behind.

Hampshire chose to bat on a very green surface, one which would prove to nip and bounce unevenly as the day progressed. Mark Stoneman only lasted four balls before he edged to second slip - the first of five Hampshire ducks. The rest of the host's top order all got starts, but only Ben Brown would kick on.

Fletcha Middleton, on the back of a match-winning 76 at Trent Bridge, oozed confidence with 34 and dominated a 43-run stand with Nick Gubbins. But he fell leg-before to Fynn Hudson-Prentice, before Tom Prest cramped himself for room and was caught at second slip for 18 and Gubbins was lbw to Jack Carson's second delivery.

Liam Dawson began with four, six, four off Carson, but post-lunch Crocombe came alive with a blistering spell. Crocombe hadn't played so far this season due to a shoulder injury - which has dogged his recent campaigns - but following a return to fitness combined with Ollie Robinson rested with an ankle problem, he stepped up.

A strong end to last season, having only made his first first-team appearance of the season in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in July, earned him a place on the Lions tour to South Africa. He only played once, taking a tidy two-for.

Here he sent Dawson's leg stumps flying, before yorking Toby Albert first up. His hat-trick ball was a low full toss, but in his following over, he displaced James Fuller's middle-stump with one that jagged back. His fourth wicket in 11 balls saw one rise off a length to take the shoulder of Kyle Abbott's bat and leap to third slip.

Brown looked unbeatable as he went to 50 in 98 balls, against the team where he spent 14 years, but there was little other resistance. James Coles polished off the tail by bowling Brad Wheal and Turner.

In reply, Sussex's openers weren't allowed to settle, with Tom Haines pouched at first slip and Oli Carter caught behind. But Tom Alsop and Coles put on 63 runs without a great deal of worry before Turner did his best Crocombe impression.

Having gone for 19 runs in his first 17 legal deliveries, Turner produced searing pace to take Alsop's outside edge from just back of a length. The out-of-form Tom Clark was squared up to edged to the cordon, before Coles was castled attempting a booming drive. Turner had three wickets in nine balls to put Sussex in trouble.