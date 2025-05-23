Matches (15)
IRE vs WI
ENG v ZIM
IPL
PSL
ENG-W vs WI-W
BAN-A vs NZ-A
County DIV1
County DIV2
WCL 2

Glamorgan vs Middlesex, 25th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
25th Match, Cardiff, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(16.5 ov) 49/2
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex

Day 1 - Middlesex chose to field.

Current RR: 2.91
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 79.1
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Sam Northeast* 
(rhb)
3200015.000 (0b)0 (0b)
Marnus Labuschagne 
(rhb)
23304076.660 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ryan Higgins 
(rmf)
1.50402.189-
Naavya Sharma 
(rmf)
10606.004-
MatRunsHSAve
23013989410*39.74
1651188421544.68
MatWktsBBIAve
1032947/4225.83
221/2443.00
 Last BatAsa Tribe 12 (28b) FOW27/2 (10.5 Ov)
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TossMiddlesex, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Ian Blackwell
England
James Tredwell
Match Referee
England
Jason Swift
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
Zain-ul-Hassan
caught1123
AM Tribe
caught1228
M Labuschagne
not out2330
SA Northeast
not out320
Total49(2 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI6402115
DER610585
GLA622275
GLO612375
MID622268
KEN623163
LAN601563
NOR613259
