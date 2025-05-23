Matches (15)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
WCL 2 (1)
Glamorgan vs Middlesex, 25th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
25th Match, Cardiff, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Current RR: 2.91
• Min. Ov. Rem: 79.1
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|3
|20
|0
|0
|15.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|23
|30
|4
|0
|76.66
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|1.5
|0
|4
|0
|2.18
|9
|-
(rmf)
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|4
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|230
|13989
|410*
|39.74
|165
|11884
|215
|44.68
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|103
|294
|7/42
|25.83
|2
|2
|1/24
|43.00
Last Bat: Asa Tribe 12 (28b) • FOW: 27/2 (10.5 Ov)
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Toss
|Middlesex, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
County Championship Division Two News
Labuschagne faces vital outing in search for form
He missed out twice against Northamptonshire ahead of the selectors needing to decide the make-up of Australia's top three
Dal, Morley defy Anderson, Hartley as Derbyshire escape
Ninth-wicket pair bat out more than 10 overs to keep Lancashire winless
Green stars again as Gloucestershire end three-year Bristol win drought
Ben Charlesworth sparks Kent collapse but hosts need steady hand to reach target of 162
Green-Bracey stand sets up Gloucestershire victory push
Home side scent rare Bristol win as Kent stumble in face of 92-run first-innings deficit
Glamorgan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|11
|23
|caught
|12
|28
|not out
|23
|30
|not out
|3
|20
|Total
|49(2 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>