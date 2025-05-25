Gorvin stars again for Glamorgan as Middlesex face follow-on

Middlesex 155 (Holden 42, Gorvin 4-39) trail Glamorgan 383 (Northeast 122, Carlson 109, Higgins 5-59, Roland-Jones 4-73) by 228 runs

Glamorgan dominated day two to enforce a Middlesex follow-on overnight, seeking a third consecutive win inside three days.

Andy Gorvin starred with the ball once again for Glamorgan with 4 for 39 including two wickets in two balls to reduce Middlesex to 155 all out, trailing by 228 runs.

Max Holden's strong seasonal start continued with a top-scoring 42 for the visitors after a number of starts failed to kick on in favourable bowling conditions.

Middlesex batters were relieved of batting for the second time in the same day as a second rain-interruption brought an early close.

Glamorgan returned for a rain-threatened day at 334 for 7 after two exceptional centuries from Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson on day one. Chris Cooke added some resistance after a slight wobble the previous evening to keep Glamorgan in the hunt for a full batting points display.

A slow start to the morning with gloomy, overcast conditions saw bowlers prevail, as tends to happen in opening sessions at Sophia Gardens. Gorvin found the boundary streakily including twice in one over from Toby Roland-Jones for his 17 and Cooke fell just short of a half-century, Dane Paterson with a first wicket after bowling well on day one, Glamorgan having six overs before lunch.

Former England international Sam Robson couldn't negotiate the new ball as conditions continued to work in favour of the bowlers, this time it was the hosts' medium and medium-fast prevailing as was the case all day.

Holden looked at ease either side of lunch continuing his strong start to the season, he was unable to add a fifth score of 50 or more though when Andy Gorvin sparked a two-in-two to grab the game in Glamorgan's favour.

Luke Hollman and Leus Du Plooy both got off the mark in beautiful left-handed fashion, leaning on a cover drive. However, Hollman's stay was short, loosely driving a nip-backer from James Harris.

Du Plooy and then former Surrey batter Ben Geddes stuck around albeit to unimpactful contribution; the overcast conditions playing a bit part on Glamorgan's surge with the ball. Debutant Matt Kuhnemann impressed with varying pace and Glamorgan's catching remained strong as has been since they found their winning form, the only mishap being a drop from Marnus Labuschagne off Harris who dismissed Geddes later in the same dominant over, Tom Bevan also notably with a stunner to dismiss Jack Davies at square-leg.