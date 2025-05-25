Kuhnemann six-for sets up crushing Glamorgan win over Middlesex

Glamorgan 383 (Northeast 122, Carlson 109, Higgins 5-59, Roland-Jones 4-73) and 8 for 0 beat Middlesex 155 (Holden 42, Gorvin 4-39) and 235 (Robson 66, Roland-Jones 57, Kuhnemann 6-53) by ten wickets

Australia international Matt Kuhnemann ripped through Middlesex's top order either side of lunch as Glamorgan cruised to a ten-wicket victory in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash at Sophia Gardens.

The left-arm spinner, available for this match only before his involvement in the World Test Championship final next month, ensured he left a lasting impression in Cardiff, returning career-best figures of 6 for 53.

It is the first time since 2015 that the Welsh county have achieved three Championship wins on the bounce and the only time in their history that they have achieved the feat by winning each match inside three days. Victory propels Glamorgan, temporarily at least, into second place behind leaders Leicestershire and marks a truly remarkable turnaround for Sam Northeast's men, who, after the opening three fixtures, sat 19 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

With a soggy bank holiday Monday predicted in Cardiff and a first hour utterly dominated by the Middlesex opening pair of Sam Robson and Max Holden it was starting to look like a victory that might slip through the fingers of the home side.

After Middlesex were asked to follow-on 228 runs behind the hosts, Robson appeared to be on a one-man mission to reduce the deficit as he flayed Glamorgan's attack to all parts during the early exchanges - his first 28 runs came courtesy of boundaries as he raced to a half-century off just 40 balls, which included 10 fours.

In an attempt to gain some control, Glamorgan turned to spin in just the 15th over of the morning. When Kuhnemann's first ball was drilled disdainfully through extra cover for four by Holden it appeared little was about to change. However, with the score on 98, Kuhnemann found Holden's inside edge and Asa Tribe took a sharp catch at short leg to begin the Middlesex slide.

Robson soon followed, failing to pick a Kuhnemann arm-ball, the former England man trapped on the crease lbw for an entertaining 66 off just 58 balls. When the Aussie bowled Leus du Plooy through the gate, the game had suddenly been broken wide open with Middlesex reduced to 113 for 3.

As lunch approached, Timm van der Gugten got in on the act for Glamorgan, Luke Hollman edging into the cordon where Kiran Carlson took a smart, low catch at second slip. It capped an extraordinary end to what was looking like being a rather chastening morning session for Glamorgan, four wickets had fallen for just 17 runs and 98 for 0 had suddenly become 115 for 4.

Bright sunshine greeted the players as the afternoon session got underway, however, the upturn in weather failed to bring a change of fortune for Middlesex. Ben Geddes decided attack was the best form of defensive but his expansive drive off Kuhnemann was miscued and Zain-ul-Hassan took an excellent back-peddling catch at wide mid-off to give the spinner his fourth wicket.

James Harris (2-65) removed Ryan Higgins and Zafar Gohar to leave the visitors reeling on 160 for 7 before Kuhnemann had Middlesex keeper Jack Davies caught on the midwicket fence for his fifth wicket of the innings.

At 190 for 8, Middlesex were facing the prosect of an innings defeat but skipper Toby Roland-Jones refused to go down without a fight, unleashing a series of lofty blows on his way to 57 off just 42 balls with four sixes. He too was caught in the deep by Harris, this time off van der Gugten (2-29) before Kuhnemann dismissed No. 11 Dane Paterson to record his maiden six-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The Middlesex innings closed on 235, meaning Glamorgan required just 8 runs for victory, which they knocked off without any alarms after 2.2 overs.