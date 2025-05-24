Northeast, Carlson make centuries but Roland-Jones keeps Middlesex in the hunt

Glamorgan 334 for 7 (Northeast 122, Carlson 109, Roland-Jones 4-73) vs Middlesex

Glamorgan were unable to make their mid-innings dominance of Middlesex count, as hundreds from Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson were offset by the loss of seven wickets on a balanced day one at Sophia Gardens.

The captain and vice-captain's 228-run partnership lifted the hosts to 280 for 3 after three early wickets fell for 52, but they finished on 334 for 7 at the close with Toby Roland-Jones dependable as ever for Middlesex with 4 for 73.

Northeast and Carlson both fell within 10 overs for 122 and 109 respectively to give Middlesex a chance to fight back with the new ball towards the end of the day, with Ryan Higgins also taking 3 for 44.

Middlesex won the toss and elected to bowl on a green surface at Sophia Gardens with uncertainty of how the lush ground would play following heavy rainfall in south Wales for the first time this season.

The visitors got off to a strong start with restrictions on runs initially before the series of plays and misses turned to wickets thanks to the experience and skillset of Middlesex veteran Roland-Jones.

Marnus Labuschagne's woes were improved on last week's four runs across two innings but he still didn't look comfortable. The Australian added 23, including a gifted four from a bizarre Luke Hollman overthrow on a certain dot ball.

Glamorgan's new pair combined their red- and white-ball captains, but the bowlers were still on top going into the second session with Northeast scoring cagily at first against a prominent attack which includes three Test internationals.

As has been the case for this pair this season, Carlson eventually got his strokes to come together to increase the scoring rate, with typical Carlson backfoot punches and cuts, including against the novice Naavya Sharma in his second match. Meanwhile, Northeast churned out his runs, ambitious to beat his previous season best of 67 in 11 innings. Between them, they produced Glamorgan's first unbroken session partnership of the season.

The pair went at four an over for the afternoon, with a six from the captain moving him to 99 and Carlson surviving an edge evading slip's head off Hollman on 96 before they both passed three figures.

The new ball brought the change in fortune for the visitors in the final 16 overs of the day as the momentum shifted. Carlson was in disbelief to be given out in the 81st over and Tom Bevan following shortly afterwards in his first game of the season, in place for the absent student, Ben Kellaway.