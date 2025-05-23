Matches (15)
Durham vs Somerset, 31st Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
31st Match, Chester-le-Street, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
(19.1 ov) 63/1
Somerset FlagSomerset

Day 1 - Durham chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.28
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 76.5
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Emilio Gay* 
(lhb)
32643050.000 (0b)0 (0b)
Ben McKinney 
(lhb)
30503060.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Migael Pretorius 
(rfm)
4.111202.8820-
Josh Davey 
(rmf)
602404.0026-
MatRunsHSAve
58344526136.26
1798415337.85
MatWktsBBIAve
752206/3827.41
792075/2124.16
 Last BatAlex Lees 0 (1b) FOW0/1 (0.1 Ov)
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
TossDurham, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
James Middlebrook
England
Richard Kettleborough
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
Durham Innings
Player NameRB
AZ Lees
bowled01
BS McKinney
not out3050
EN Gay
not out3264
Extras(lb 1)
Total63(1 wkt; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
Full Table