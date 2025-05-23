Matches (15)
Essex vs Surrey, 33rd Match at London, County DIV1, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
33rd Match, The Oval, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division One
Essex FlagEssex
(18.4 ov) 88/1
Surrey FlagSurrey

Day 1 - Surrey chose to field.

Current RR: 4.71
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 77.2
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Tom Westley* 
(rhb)
16283057.140 (0b)0 (0b)
Paul Walter 
(lhb)
38606063.330 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Daniel Worrall 
(rfm)
5.412804.9426-
Jordan Clark 
(rmf)
512004.0023-
MatRunsHSAve
2471364125435.80
58272114138.32
MatWktsBBIAve
1003837/6425.47
1092696/2129.37
 Last BatDean Elgar 31 (25b) FOW50/1 (8.3 Ov)
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
TossSurrey, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Mike Burns
England
Rob Bailey
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
Essex Innings
Player NameRB
D Elgar
caught3125
PI Walter
not out3860
T Westley
not out1628
Extras(lb 1, nb 2)
Total88(1 wkt; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
