Warwickshire vs Worcs, 34th Match at Worcester, County DIV1, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
34th Match, Worcester, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext

Day 1 - Warwickshire chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.50
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 78
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Alex Davies* 
(rhb)
16513031.370 (0b)0 (0b)
Tom Latham 
(lhb)
22564039.280 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ben Allison 
(rfm)
521002.0026-
Matthew Waite 
(rfm)
301204.0015-
MatRunsHSAve
141734825634.99
17111688264*42.19
MatWktsBBIAve
21495/3227.94
441076/1927.69
 Last BatRob Yates 3 (3b) FOW5/1 (1.1 Ov)
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
TossWarwickshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Jack Shantry
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
Warwickshire Innings
Player NameRB
RM Yates
caught33
AL Davies
not out1651
TWM Latham
not out2256
Extras(nb 4)
Total45(1 wkt; 18 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
Full Table