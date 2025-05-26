Rushworth, Woakes denied as rain saves Worcestershire from fifth defeat

Warwickshire 227 (Hain 86, Latham 59, Taylor 4-37) and 280 (Hain 87*, Woakes 42, Duffy 5-75) drew with Worcestershire 181 (Libby 45, Rushworth 4-37) and 181 for 8

Warwickshire tasted deep frustration at Visit Worcestershire New Road as persistent rain ended the Rothesay County Championship derby when they needed just two more wickets to beat Worcestershire.

Chasing 327 for victory, Worcestershire were 181 for eight when the players went off for bad light just before tea. Much to the Bears' anguish, rain then arrived to wash out the last 47 overs.

Worcestershire had resumed on the final day on 54 for two and appeared destined for defeat when they declined to 87 for six against an attack led by fit-again Chris Rushworth (three for 30) and Chris Woakes (three for 53).

Warwickshire were closing in on victory, but Matthew Waite (44 not out, 55 balls), Ethan Brookes (34, 50) and No.10 Tom Taylor (ten not out in 41 minutes) showed great resolve to defy long enough for rain to come to their side's rescue.

Finding 327 runs on a difficult pitch under thick cloud against an attack led by Woakes and Rushworth is about as tough an assignment as county cricket gets and, sure enough, Worcestershire wickets were soon falling on the final morning. The overnight batters fell in successive balls when Gareth Roderick (37, 75) was adjudged lbw to Rushworth and Kashif Ali edged Woakes to second slip where Beau Webster took a superb catch, diving forward to his right.

If the batters were blameless in those two dismissals, that wasn't the case four overs later when Brett D'Oliveira lifted a leg-stump half-volley from Rushworth straight to long leg. When Rob Jones nicked a perfect outswinger from Ed Barnard to wicketkeeper Kai Smith, it was 87 for six.

Waite and Brookes blended the inevitable playing and missing with sound defence and selective counter-attack to add 61 from 63 balls before the latter's middle stump was plucked out by Ethan Bamber. Woakes soon had Ben Allison caught behind but Taylor joined Waite to consume 38 minutes before the weather closed in.