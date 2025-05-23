Matches (15)
Derbyshire vs Kent, 28th Match at Derby, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
28th Match, Derby, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Current RR: 4.35
• Min. Ov. Rem: 76.3
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|40
|71
|6
|1
|56.33
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(lhb)
|29
|51
|4
|0
|56.86
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|6.3
|0
|26
|0
|4.00
|32
|-
(rfm)
|7
|1
|28
|0
|4.00
|32
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|125
|5848
|313*
|29.84
|55
|3215
|227
|33.84
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|34
|106
|7/100
|31.49
|81
|239
|6/49
|29.36
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Toss
|Derbyshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
