Derbyshire vs Kent, 28th Match at Derby, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
28th Match, Derby, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(19.3 ov) 85/0
Kent FlagKent

Day 1 - Derbyshire chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.35
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 76.3
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
David Lloyd* 
(rhb)
40716156.330 (0b)0 (0b)
Caleb Jewell 
(lhb)
29514056.860 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Nathan Gilchrist 
(rfm)
6.302604.0032-
Jake Ball 
(rfm)
712804.0032-
MatRunsHSAve
1255848313*29.84
55321522733.84
MatWktsBBIAve
341067/10031.49
812396/4929.36
Match details
County Ground, Derby
TossDerbyshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Neil Pratt
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
Derbyshire Innings
Player NameRB
DL Lloyd
not out4071
CP Jewell
not out2951
Extras(b 4, lb 2, nb 10)
Total85(0 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI6402115
DER610585
GLA622275
GLO612375
MID622268
KEN623163
LAN601563
NOR613259
Full Table