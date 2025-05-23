Jewell sparkles with first Derbyshire hundred on dominant day

Derbyshire 352 for 2 (Jewell 152*, Came 89, Lloyd 50) vs Kent

Caleb Jewell celebrated his maiden century for Derbyshire who dominated the opening day of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match against Kent at Derby.

The Tasmanian left-hander made an unbeaten 152 and shared a second wicket stand of 196 from 333 balls with Harry Came who was run out for 89.

Jewell and David Lloyd , who scored 50, put on 99 for the first wicket to set the tone for a day of toil for the Kent bowlers with only Nathan Gilchrist taking a wicket.

The home side closed on 352 for 2 and Kent, who have lost their last three games, already have a lot to do to get back into this match.

Derbyshire certainly made the most of winning the toss on another sunny morning aided by some indifferent bowling. Kent's seamers struggled to maintain a consistent line or length and only exerted a measure of control towards the end of the first session when legspinner Matt Parkinson came into the attack.

By then, Jewell and Lloyd were well set with both profiting from Kent's inability to put the ball in the right place often enough.

Lloyd's flick over midwicket for six off Gilchrist was one of a number of boundaries in a first hour containing only one maiden which summed up how poorly Kent had bowled.

Derbyshire's former captain reached his 50 from 86 balls and looked on course for a big score until Gilchrist swung one in to beat his drive with the opening stand one short of a century.

That was Kent's only success before lunch although they thought they had another after the interval when Jewell on 59 swept Parkinson to short leg where Ben Compton took the catch at the second attempt.

But their celebrations were cut short when umpire Neil Pratt, presumably thinking the ball had been played into the ground, ruled not out after consulting with his colleague at square leg. Kent were clearly unhappy with the decision and at the end of the over Pratt spoke to both Parkinson and captain Daniel Bell-Drummond.

It was a big moment as Jewell was batting with authority, particularly through the off side, and with Came growing in confidence after a watchful start, the hosts eased past 200 without further alarm.

After Jewell pulled and drove Jake Ball for two more fours, Came swept Parkinson to long leg for three to bring up his 50 from 111 balls and at tea, Derbyshire were well on top at 231 for 1.

At the break, Jewell was seven short of a century and he completed it five overs into the evening session by sweeping Parkinson for a single. It had been a disciplined and measured innings from the Australian who curbed some of his natural attacking instincts to put his team on course for a commanding total.

Kent bowled spin at both ends to get to the second new ball which was taken with Derbyshire 294 for 1 and the breakthrough came immediately, aided by a slice of good fortune.