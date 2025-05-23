Matches (15)
Lancashire vs LEICS, 26th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
26th Match, Leicester, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Day 1 - LEICS chose to field.

Current RR: 2.71
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 76.5
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Keaton Jennings* 
(lhb)
20473042.550 (0b)0 (0b)
Luke Wells 
(lhb)
23683033.820 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Tom Scriven 
(rmf)
0.10000.001-
Ben Green 
(rfm)
43401.0023-
MatRunsHSAve
1941181531838.24
2021121425836.17
MatWktsBBIAve
35765/4632.07
28425/6328.07
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
TossLeicestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
Hassan Adnan
Match Referee
England
Simon Hinks
Lancashire Innings
Player NameRB
LWP Wells
not out2368
KK Jennings
not out2047
Extras(b 4, lb 5)
Total52(0 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI6402115
DER610585
GLA622275
GLO612375
MID622268
KEN623163
LAN601563
NOR613259
Full Table