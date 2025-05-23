Matches (15)
NOTTS vs Yorkshire, 35th Match at Leeds, County DIV1, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
35th Match, Leeds, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division One
Day 1 - Yorkshire chose to field.

Current RR: 2.23
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 77.1
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Freddie McCann* 
(lhb)
16362044.440 (0b)0 (0b)
Ben Slater 
(lhb)
18521034.610 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jordan Thompson 
(rmf)
1.501608.725-
George Hill 
(rm)
30802.6613-
MatRunsHSAve
1269815438.78
1518772225*34.67
MatWktsBBIAve
621805/3127.47
561016/2622.97
 Last BatHaseeb Hameed 6 (25b) FOW9/1 (5.4 Ov)
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
TossYorkshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Nigel Llong
England
Paul Baldwin
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
NOTTS Innings
Player NameRB
H Hameed
caught625
BT Slater
not out1852
FW McCann
not out1636
Extras(b 1, lb 1)
Total42(1 wkt; 18.5 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT631296
SUR620493
WAR621382
DUR622280
HAM621379
SUS622275
SOM622273
ESS612364
YOR613256
WOR614143
Full Table