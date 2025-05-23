Matches (15)
Northants vs Gloucester, 27th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
27th Match, Northampton, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Day 1 - Northants chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.23
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 77.4
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Luke Procter* 
(lhb)
20502040.000 (0b)0 (0b)
James Sales 
(rhb)
03000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Archie Bailey 
(rm)
4.211513.4619-
Zaman Akhter 
(rfm)
31200.6616-
MatRunsHSAve
156771015035.05
2695413525.78
MatWktsBBIAve
354/3039.20
24555/3241.84
 Last BatGus Miller 9 (39b) FOW40/2 (16.6 Ov)
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
TossNorthamptonshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Aadi Sharma
Aadi Sharma
Umpires
England
Chris Watts
England
Naeem Ashraf
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
Northants Innings
Player NameRB
R Vasconcelos
lbw418
LA Procter
not out2050
AH Miller
caught939
JJG Sales
not out03
Extras(lb 8)
Total41(2 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI6402115
DER610585
GLA622275
GLO612375
MID622268
KEN623163
LAN601563
NOR613259
