Northants vs Gloucester, 27th Match at Northampton, County DIV2, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
27th Match, Northampton, May 23 - 26, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Current RR: 2.23
• Min. Ov. Rem: 77.4
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|20
|50
|2
|0
|40.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|4.2
|1
|15
|1
|3.46
|19
|-
(rfm)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.66
|16
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|156
|7710
|150
|35.05
|26
|954
|135
|25.78
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|3
|5
|4/30
|39.20
|24
|55
|5/32
|41.84
Last Bat: Gus Miller 9 (39b) • FOW: 40/2 (16.6 Ov)
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Toss
|Northamptonshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Northants Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|4
|18
|not out
|20
|50
|caught
|9
|39
|not out
|0
|3
|Extras
|(lb 8)
|Total
|41(2 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>