Cameron Green continues prolific run as Gloucestershire spring declaration surprise

Northamptonshire 469 (Zaib 159, Sales 81, Harrison 63) and 158 for 4 (Sales 49*) lead Gloucestershire 379 for 8 dec (Green 118*, Bancroft 60, Hammond 51, Harrison 4-94) by 248 runs

Australian international Cameron Green warmed up for the World Test Championship final with a superb unbeaten 118 to set up a bold Gloucestershire declaration against Northamptonshire on day three of this Rothesay County Championship match at Wantage Road.

This was Green's third century in a five-game stint for Gloucestershire as he returns after an eight-month lay-off following back surgery. After a scratchy start, the Western Australian all-rounder played beautifully, facing 185 balls and striking three sixes and eight fours and looked in excellent touch ahead of next month's Test final at Lord's. After eight knocks for Gloucestershire, he currently has an average of 73.67 with power to add in the second innings.

Green's innings helped take the visitors from a precarious overnight 156 for four to 379 for eight when opposition skipper Cameron Bancroft called time with Gloucestershire still 90 runs behind, leg-spinner Calvin Harrison finishing with figures of four for 94.

In their second innings, James Sales hit his followed his first-innings 81 with an unbeaten 49 as Northamptonshire closed on 158 for four, leading by 248 to set up a fascinating final day.

Earlier, after a brief rain delay, nightwatcher Matt Taylor (36) and Green both edged past the slips, while Harry Conway found plenty of movement back into the right handers and had two big lbw shouts turned down against fellow Australian Green.

Runs soon started to flow though, the pair extending their partnership to 61. Taylor pulled Liam Guthrie behind square for six and targeted Harrison, smashing consecutive boundaries including a big hit over midwicket. He perished attempting a similar shot, Harrison running across to take the catch off a top edge.

Northamptonshire quickly struck again when Luke Procter jagged one back into James Bracey, squaring him up as he edged low to Harrison at second slip.

If Green was not timing the ball perfectly, he seemed content to occupy the crease and reduce the deficit, although he showed one moment of aggression when he pulled a Gus Miller short ball over forward square-leg for six.

He found a willing partner in Graeme van Buuren (27), the pair posting a stand of 79 after lunch. By now Green was moving up through the gears, driving Guthrie down the ground for back-to-back boundaries to reach his half-century off 103 balls. He had a reprieve later in the same over when Guthrie shelled a return catch and was forced to leave the field as his knee landed on the ball in his follow through. Looking much more fluent, Green beautifully timed a clip off his legs square for four.

At the other end, Conway had a close lbw shout turned down against van Buuren but persuaded the umpire to raise his finger when one kept low and struck him in front.

Green greeted Guthrie's return from the treatment table by swatting him for six over the old bowls pavilion. With the follow on saved, Green then played Harrison through the off-side to reach three figures.

Gloucestershire lost an eighth wicket when Tom Price chopped onto his stumps against Harrison, but Green finished the afternoon session in style, depositing Saif Zaib over long-on on the stroke of tea at which point Bancroft declared, Zaman Akhter finishing unbeaten on 22.

In reply Northamptonshire targeted quick runs but lost Procter early lbw, attempting to sweep Ollie Price.

Ricardo Vasconcelos (27) started in brisk fashion swatting Tom Price over deep square into the neighbouring Wellingborough Road gardens for six and clubbing four boundaries before he was adjudged to have gloved an Akhter short ball to the keeper. Miller was next to go, lbw to Akhter.

Debutant Aadi Sharma (24) dismissively pulled Akhter for six to get off the mark before taking consecutive boundaries off Archie Bailey, who finally claimed his wicket via an edge to slip.