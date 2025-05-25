Matches (15)
IPL (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

CSK vs GT, 67th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, May 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
67th Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, May 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings

#10

230/5
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans

#1

(18.3/20 ov, T:231) 147

CSK won by 83 runs

Player Of The Match
57 (23)
dewald-brevis
Cricinfo's MVP
77.51 ptsImpact List
dewald-brevis
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
GT Win & Bat
33%
CSK Win & Bat
22%
GT Win & Bowl
19%
CSK Win & Bowl
26%
6.3K votes
Match centre 
Scores: @Thilak_Rama | Comms: @himanshu_a30
Scorecard summary
Chennai Super Kings 230/5(20 overs)
Dewald Brevis
57 (23)
Prasidh Krishna
2/22 (4)
Devon Conway
52 (35)
Rashid Khan
1/42 (4)
Gujarat Titans 147/10(18.3 overs)
Sai Sudharsan
41 (28)
Anshul Kamboj
3/13 (2.3)
Arshad Khan
20 (14)
Noor Ahmad
3/21 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo’s Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Dewald Brevis
CSK77.5157(23)67.1777.51---
Prasidh Krishna
GT70.39---2/221.9670.39
Anshul Kamboj
CSK53.7---3/133.0553.7
Urvil Patel
CSK46.4937(19)42.746.49---
Devon Conway
CSK44.1352(35)51.544.13---
View full list

As widely expected, there's no announcement from MS Dhoni tonight. As entirely predictable, Dhoni doesn't give anything away even as CSK have wrapped their campaign up with a massive win. Will he? Won't he? Only He knows. How we wish we could time travel! But to come back to today, CSK have shown what was possible had they performed even close to what they did in beating GT. Nevertheless, there's always a next time. With that, we close this game out. But remember, it's a double-header Sunday. So switch over to KKR vs SRH, as we bid you goodbye!

Dewald Brevis is the Player of the Match: "I'm definitely happy. I'm really enjoying and having fun. Just be myself - the kid who has played the game. I just enjoyed it. I kept telling my mind that it's cool out there. I needed to play an innings like that, and I'm, very grateful for it. For me, a big thing is I've got people who advice me. It's always been a privilege [to be called Baby AB]. He's someone I've always looked up to. It's an honour to be compared to him."

Nikhil Singh : "Who's the Andre whom Dhoni talked about?" --- It's him

MS Dhoni: "It's good. I wouldn't say today was housefull, but decent number of crowd. Good to finish on a winning note. This was among the perfect performances. This was one game where the catching was also good. It depends. I have four or five months to decide [whether to play or not]. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide. I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time. When we started the season, the first four games out of six were in Chennai. We won tosses and chased. Second innings, we were under a bit of pressure. So I was more worried about the batting department. Now everybody has contributed. When Ritu comes back next year... he doesn't have to worry about too many things. Definitely you feel old [as Suryavanshi touched his feet]. I asked Andre, 'How old are you?' And he's exactly 25 years younger than me!"

Time for the presentations

Vkumar: "Now that the season ends with a win, will Dhoni announce his retirement in the post-match presentation?" ---- Ssshhhh....

Noor Ahmad has the Purple Cap: "Great way to finish the tournament. We didn't have a good season, but it's so good to finish this way. The third one, the bowled [was the best]. It was a bit faster. That's what I enjoyed about it. Everyone gave their best, and the season was good. But it's cricket - sometimes up and down happens. We can comeback stronger, hopefully."

Pradeep Kumar A: "Top two yet not finalized but bottom two are frozen today."

Shubman Gill: "The game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay. We never really came back in the game; 230 is a big target. Teams that are already eliminated don't have anything to lose. We were not able to stay clam under pressure. It's very important to control runs in the middle overs. If you don't pick wickets, it's always going to be difficult and challenging. This one would be a hard pill to swallow for us. But on the bright side, we have two or three important games for us. Fortunately for me, going back to my hometown."

7.05pm So GT enter the playoffs with two losses in a row. Today is also their heaviest defeat in terms of runs across the three seasons that they've been playing for so far. CSK's campaign, meanwhile, finishes with a comprehensive win. They did with the bat what they hardly did all season. With that cushion, their bowlers delivered from the get go, and GT's chase never took off.

18.3
W
Kamboj to Sai Kishore, OUT

Dhoni ends the game by taking the catch to his right!! Is this the final time he has ever done that in the IPL? We might not know that for another year, and that'll be thrill of it all, I think. Short delivery from Kamboj around middle and leg, as Sai Kishore went for the pull but got a top edge. Simple catch for Dhoni, as his side end IPL 2025 with an 83-run win, although that isn't enough for them to not finish last

Sai Kishore c †Dhoni b Kamboj 3 (7b 0x4 0x6 15m) SR: 42.85
18.2
1
Kamboj to Siraj, 1 run

another length delivery, but this is wider of off. Siraj has a push at it, but gets an outside edge to deep third

18.1
2
Kamboj to Siraj, 2 runs

on a length, and just outside off. Siraj pushes it towards cover, from where there's an overthrow which allows a second

A slip in place

Kamboj is back

end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
GT: 144/9CRR: 8.00 RRR: 43.50 • Need 87 from 12b
Sai Kishore3 (6b)
Mohammed Siraj0 (2b)
Noor Ahmad 4-0-21-3
Matheesha Pathirana 3-0-29-1
17.6
Noor Ahmad to Sai Kishore, no run

fullish ball, and dipping on off. Blocked down with a good stride forward

17.5
1lb
Noor Ahmad to Siraj, 1 leg bye

full and straighter, and it takes his pad as he looks to clip. The ball dribbles away behind square

17.5
1w
Noor Ahmad to Siraj, 1 wide

fuller, but again wide of off. Siraj leaves it alone, and it's called wide

From around now

17.4
Noor Ahmad to Siraj, no run

angled across, and on a length. It comes wide of off, and Siraj lets it go

Siraj is the last man out

17.3
W
Noor Ahmad to Arshad Khan, OUT

bowled him! Finally CSK end Arshad's party. On the fuller side of a length, and just outside off. This time the ball did turn, and came back in. Arshad looked to have another big hoick across the line, and missed. The ball went on to clatter into the stumps

Arshad Khan b Noor Ahmad 20 (14b 0x4 3x6 18m) SR: 142.85
17.2
Noor Ahmad to Arshad Khan, no run

beaten! On a fullish length, and just outside off. The ball doesn't turn, and Arshad looks to swipe but misses

17.1
1
Noor Ahmad to Sai Kishore, 1 run

full and just outside off, and sliced aerially to deep-backward point

end of over 1714 runs
GT: 141/8CRR: 8.29 RRR: 30.00 • Need 90 from 18b
Arshad Khan20 (12b 3x6)
Sai Kishore2 (4b)
Matheesha Pathirana 3-0-29-1
Noor Ahmad 3-0-19-2
16.6
Pathirana to Arshad Khan, no run

another fiery short ball. This lands on middle, and zooms off the pitch, as Arshad looks to slash but misses

16.5
Pathirana to Arshad Khan, no run

short delivery on the stumps, and he rides the bounce to jab it to point

16.4
Pathirana to Arshad Khan, no run

short in length on leg, and he's cramped for room as he looks to nudge it. Hit on his thigh there

16.4
1w
Pathirana to Arshad Khan, 1 wide

a bouncer, and wide given. He bangs it on middle, and Arshad lets it go as the ball flies over his head

16.3
6
Pathirana to Arshad Khan, SIX runs

cracking shot! Arshad showing his batting skills. Short of a length, and on off or thereabouts, as Arshad has a powerful pull over midwicket for six more

16.2
6
Pathirana to Arshad Khan, SIX runs

just over long-off! It's the shorter boundary there, and Urvil, who was in play all along, eventually left it alone. Pathirana bowled this full on off, and Arshad just launched it down the ground

16.1
1
Pathirana to Sai Kishore, 1 run

just past the man at wide slip. Sai went driving at this length ball angling across and pitching off, but got an outside edge. Single to deep third

Pathirana back

end of over 162 runs • 1 wicket
GT: 127/8CRR: 7.93 RRR: 26.00 • Need 104 from 24b
Sai Kishore1 (3b)
Arshad Khan8 (7b 1x6)
Noor Ahmad 3-0-19-2
Deepak Hooda 1-0-15-0
15.6
1
Noor Ahmad to Sai Kishore, 1 run

short of a length on middle and off, and nudged towards midwicket

15.5
Noor Ahmad to Sai Kishore, no run

beaten! This one turns away off a fullish length just outside off, and Sai goes for a jab but sees the ball pass the outside edge

Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad in IPL, 2025
INNS
14
WKTS
23
ECON
8.29
AVE
17.60
BEST
4/18
15.4
Noor Ahmad to Sai Kishore, no run

full and just outside off, but turning in. Driven back to Noor's right

Sai Kishore

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
D Brevis
57 runs (23)
4 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
20 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
61%
DP Conway
52 runs (35)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
73%
Best performances - bowlers
A Kamboj
O
2.3
M
0
R
13
W
3
ECO
5.2
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Noor Ahmad
O
4
M
0
R
21
W
3
ECO
5.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TossChennai Super Kings, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
CSK
Dewald Brevis
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
Match days25 May 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
CSK Player Replacement
Impact player
Matheesha Pathirana
in
Devon Conway
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
GT Player Replacement
Impact player
Sai Sudharsan
in
Prasidh Krishna
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
Umpires
India
Kaushik Gandhi
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
India
Mohit Krishnadas
Match Referee
India
Amit Sharma
PointsChennai Super Kings 2, Gujarat Titans 0
Language
English
Win Probability
CSK 100%
CSKGT
100%50%100%CSK InningsGT Innings

Over 19 • GT 147/10

Sai Kishore c †Dhoni b Kamboj 3 (7b 0x4 0x6 15m) SR: 42.85
W
CSK won by 83 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Mhatre and Urvil show up CSK's old-school auction

The chances of CSK's old squad-building methods bringing them success were lower this year than ever before, because while CSK hadn't changed, the IPL had - unrecognisably

Mhatre and Urvil show up CSK's old-school auction

Dhoni on his IPL future: I have four-five months to decide

"I will go back to Ranchi - haven't been home for a long time - enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months, and then decide"

Dhoni on his IPL future: I have four-five months to decide

Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil help CSK sign off gloomy season on bright note

Their dazzling knocks had CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025. In response, GT folded for 147

Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil help CSK sign off gloomy season on bright note

Conway, Brevis fifties propel CSK to 230

Prasidh was economical but the rest of GT's bowlers travelled

Conway, Brevis fifties propel CSK to 230

CSK bring Hooda in and bat in last IPL 2025 game

Ashwin was left out while GT brought in Coetzee for Rabada

CSK bring Hooda in and bat in last IPL 2025 game
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GT Innings
Player NameRB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught4128
Shubman Gill
caught139
JC Buttler
caught57
SE Rutherford
caught04
M Shahrukh Khan
caught1915
R Tewatia
caught1410
Rashid Khan
caught128
G Coetzee
bowled55
Arshad Khan
bowled2014
R Sai Kishore
caught37
Mohammed Siraj
not out34
Extras(lb 2, w 10)
Total147(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1495180.254
PBKS1384170.327
RCB1384170.255
MI1385161.292
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG136712-0.337
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table