MS Dhoni: "It's good. I wouldn't say today was housefull, but decent number of crowd. Good to finish on a winning note. This was among the perfect performances. This was one game where the catching was also good. It depends. I have four or five months to decide [whether to play or not]. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide. I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time. When we started the season, the first four games out of six were in Chennai. We won tosses and chased. Second innings, we were under a bit of pressure. So I was more worried about the batting department. Now everybody has contributed. When Ritu comes back next year... he doesn't have to worry about too many things. Definitely you feel old [as Suryavanshi touched his feet]. I asked Andre, 'How old are you?' And he's exactly 25 years younger than me!"