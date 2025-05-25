Dhoni ends the game by taking the catch to his right!! Is this the final time he has ever done that in the IPL? We might not know that for another year, and that'll be thrill of it all, I think. Short delivery from Kamboj around middle and leg, as Sai Kishore went for the pull but got a top edge. Simple catch for Dhoni, as his side end IPL 2025 with an 83-run win, although that isn't enough for them to not finish last
CSK vs GT, 67th Match at Ahmedabad, IPL, May 25 2025 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|CSK
|77.51
|57(23)
|67.17
|77.51
|-
|-
|-
|GT
|70.39
|-
|-
|-
|2/22
|1.96
|70.39
|CSK
|53.7
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|3.05
|53.7
|CSK
|46.49
|37(19)
|42.7
|46.49
|-
|-
|-
|CSK
|44.13
|52(35)
|51.5
|44.13
|-
|-
|-
As widely expected, there's no announcement from MS Dhoni tonight. As entirely predictable, Dhoni doesn't give anything away even as CSK have wrapped their campaign up with a massive win. Will he? Won't he? Only He knows. How we wish we could time travel! But to come back to today, CSK have shown what was possible had they performed even close to what they did in beating GT. Nevertheless, there's always a next time. With that, we close this game out. But remember, it's a double-header Sunday. So switch over to KKR vs SRH, as we bid you goodbye!
Dewald Brevis is the Player of the Match: "I'm definitely happy. I'm really enjoying and having fun. Just be myself - the kid who has played the game. I just enjoyed it. I kept telling my mind that it's cool out there. I needed to play an innings like that, and I'm, very grateful for it. For me, a big thing is I've got people who advice me. It's always been a privilege [to be called Baby AB]. He's someone I've always looked up to. It's an honour to be compared to him."
Nikhil Singh : "Who's the Andre whom Dhoni talked about?" --- It's him
MS Dhoni: "It's good. I wouldn't say today was housefull, but decent number of crowd. Good to finish on a winning note. This was among the perfect performances. This was one game where the catching was also good. It depends. I have four or five months to decide [whether to play or not]. It's professional cricket; you have to be at your best. It's not performances. What's important is to see how much hunger you have. I have enough time to decide. I'll go back to Ranchi. I'm not saying I'm done; I'm not saying I'm coming back. I have the luxury of time. When we started the season, the first four games out of six were in Chennai. We won tosses and chased. Second innings, we were under a bit of pressure. So I was more worried about the batting department. Now everybody has contributed. When Ritu comes back next year... he doesn't have to worry about too many things. Definitely you feel old [as Suryavanshi touched his feet]. I asked Andre, 'How old are you?' And he's exactly 25 years younger than me!"
Time for the presentations
Vkumar: "Now that the season ends with a win, will Dhoni announce his retirement in the post-match presentation?" ---- Ssshhhh....
Noor Ahmad has the Purple Cap: "Great way to finish the tournament. We didn't have a good season, but it's so good to finish this way. The third one, the bowled [was the best]. It was a bit faster. That's what I enjoyed about it. Everyone gave their best, and the season was good. But it's cricket - sometimes up and down happens. We can comeback stronger, hopefully."
Pradeep Kumar A: "Top two yet not finalized but bottom two are frozen today."
Shubman Gill: "The game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay. We never really came back in the game; 230 is a big target. Teams that are already eliminated don't have anything to lose. We were not able to stay clam under pressure. It's very important to control runs in the middle overs. If you don't pick wickets, it's always going to be difficult and challenging. This one would be a hard pill to swallow for us. But on the bright side, we have two or three important games for us. Fortunately for me, going back to my hometown."
7.05pm So GT enter the playoffs with two losses in a row. Today is also their heaviest defeat in terms of runs across the three seasons that they've been playing for so far. CSK's campaign, meanwhile, finishes with a comprehensive win. They did with the bat what they hardly did all season. With that cushion, their bowlers delivered from the get go, and GT's chase never took off.
another length delivery, but this is wider of off. Siraj has a push at it, but gets an outside edge to deep third
on a length, and just outside off. Siraj pushes it towards cover, from where there's an overthrow which allows a second
A slip in place
Kamboj is back
fullish ball, and dipping on off. Blocked down with a good stride forward
full and straighter, and it takes his pad as he looks to clip. The ball dribbles away behind square
fuller, but again wide of off. Siraj leaves it alone, and it's called wide
From around now
angled across, and on a length. It comes wide of off, and Siraj lets it go
Siraj is the last man out
bowled him! Finally CSK end Arshad's party. On the fuller side of a length, and just outside off. This time the ball did turn, and came back in. Arshad looked to have another big hoick across the line, and missed. The ball went on to clatter into the stumps
beaten! On a fullish length, and just outside off. The ball doesn't turn, and Arshad looks to swipe but misses
full and just outside off, and sliced aerially to deep-backward point
another fiery short ball. This lands on middle, and zooms off the pitch, as Arshad looks to slash but misses
short delivery on the stumps, and he rides the bounce to jab it to point
short in length on leg, and he's cramped for room as he looks to nudge it. Hit on his thigh there
a bouncer, and wide given. He bangs it on middle, and Arshad lets it go as the ball flies over his head
cracking shot! Arshad showing his batting skills. Short of a length, and on off or thereabouts, as Arshad has a powerful pull over midwicket for six more
just over long-off! It's the shorter boundary there, and Urvil, who was in play all along, eventually left it alone. Pathirana bowled this full on off, and Arshad just launched it down the ground
just past the man at wide slip. Sai went driving at this length ball angling across and pitching off, but got an outside edge. Single to deep third
Pathirana back
short of a length on middle and off, and nudged towards midwicket
beaten! This one turns away off a fullish length just outside off, and Sai goes for a jab but sees the ball pass the outside edge
full and just outside off, but turning in. Driven back to Noor's right
Sai Kishore
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Toss
|Chennai Super Kings, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|CSK Player Replacement
Impact player:
|GT Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Chennai Super Kings 2, Gujarat Titans 0
Over 19 • GT 147/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|41
|28
|caught
|13
|9
|caught
|5
|7
|caught
|0
|4
|caught
|19
|15
|caught
|14
|10
|caught
|12
|8
|bowled
|5
|5
|bowled
|20
|14
|caught
|3
|7
|not out
|3
|4
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 10)
|Total
|147(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)