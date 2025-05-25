Matches (15)
RESULT
67th Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, May 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings

#10

230/5
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans

#1

(18.3/20 ov, T:231) 147

CSK won by 83 runs

Player Of The Match
57 (23)
dewald-brevis
Cricinfo's MVP
77.51 ptsImpact List
dewald-brevis
Report

Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil help CSK sign off gloomy season on bright note

Their dazzling knocks had CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025. In response, GT folded for 147

Deivarayan Muthu
25-May-2025 • 5 hrs ago
1:39

Kumble: Brevis, Mhatre set the tone for CSK

Chennai Super Kings 230 for 5 (Brevis 57, Conway 52, Prasidh 2-22) beat Gujarat Titans 147 (Sai Sudharsan 41, Kamboj 3-13, Noor 3-21) by 83 runs
Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel were not even part of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) squad at the start of IPL 2025. Picked as mid-season replacements, the trio played bright knocks in CSK's final game of the season, offering hope that the future could be just as bright.
After the 17-year-old Mhatre and local boy Urvil set the platform with blazing 30s, Brevis cracked a 19-ball half-century on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. The upshot was CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025, and signing off with a win.
Chasing a steep target, Gujarat Titans lost three wickets in the powerplay for the first time this season, which exposed their soft underbelly. CSK cut through it to hand them an 83-run drubbing. Sunday's defeat now leaves GT vulnerable to being overtaken by two of the other three teams in the playoffs.

The opening salvo

Mhatre, CSK's youngest player ever, is an intent machine. When Mohammed Siraj bowled a blameless back-of-a-length delivery on top of the stumps in the first over, he pumped him straight of mid-on for four.
In the next over, he clattered left-arm seamer Arshad Khan for a sequence of 6, 6, 4, 4, 6. By the end of that over, Mhatre had charged to 33 off 12 balls. Prasidh Krishna, however, cut Mhatre's innings short on 34 off 17 balls in the fourth over with a slower variation.
CSK were not short of attacking enterprise, though. Urvil got cracking with an M Vijay-esque six off Siraj and, along with Devon Conway, took CSK to 68 for 1, their joint-highest powerplay score this season.
Having come into the IPL with the reputation of being a pace-hitter in domestic cricket, Urvil took on the spin of R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan as well. He moved to 37 off 19 balls before Sai Kishore changed his angle to over the wicket and drew a mis-hit.
Conway, becalmed in the early exchanges, exploded when he carted Rashid for two sixes before the wristspinner had him bowled for 52 off 35 balls in the 14th over. By then, Shivam Dube had already been dismissed by the part-time offspin of M Shahrukh Khan.

Brevis' blitz

Brevis started in fifth gear when he drilled Shahrukh down the ground for four and stayed in that top gear. In all, he faced 23 balls and sent nine of those to or over the boundary with a rare mix of explosive power and T20 invention, which CSK were lacking earlier in the season.
When Rashid tossed one up wide of off, Brevis used his reach and tonked the ball over his head for six. He then left jaws on the floor when he reverse-lapped Arshad for four, damaging his figures even further. In the penultimate over of the innings, he crashed Siraj for two sixes and a four on his way to a 19-ball fifty. By the time he was dismissed off the last ball of the innings, CSK had touched 230.
Brevis finished the season with 225 runs in six innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00.

GT's powerplay malfunction

In 12 of 13 matches before Sunday, GT had lost either one or no wicket in the powerplay. Against CSK in Ahmedabad, they lost all of Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford in the first five overs. GT's middle order then crumbled under scoreboard pressure. When Shahrukh and B Sai Sudharsan fell in the 11th over, GT were 86 for 5.
Gill had thrown the first punch at Anshul Kamboj when he charged at the bowler and crunched him over his head for six. Kamboj, though, hit back the next ball when he dragged his length back and had an advancing Gill nicking off to slip for 13 off nine balls. In the next over, Buttler charged at Khaleel Ahmed only to be caught in the deep by Kamboj. When Kamboj hit a hard length and had Rutherford flapping a catch to mid-on, GT were 30 for 3.
Shahrukh and Sai Sudharsan flickered briefly in a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but the powerplay damage was irreparable.
Had CSK limited GT to 121 or fewer, they could have avoided the wooden spoon. But it was not to be. A difficult season, however, ended on a happy note for CSK, with MS Dhoni taking the winning catch and celebrating with his team-mates.
Dewald BrevisAyush MhatreUrvil PatelGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsCSK vs GTIndian Premier League

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
CSK 100%
CSKGT
100%50%100%CSK InningsGT Innings

Over 19 • GT 147/10

Sai Kishore c †Dhoni b Kamboj 3 (7b 0x4 0x6 15m) SR: 42.85
W
CSK won by 83 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
GT Innings
Player NameRB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught4128
Shubman Gill
caught139
JC Buttler
caught57
SE Rutherford
caught04
M Shahrukh Khan
caught1915
R Tewatia
caught1410
Rashid Khan
caught128
G Coetzee
bowled55
Arshad Khan
bowled2014
R Sai Kishore
caught37
Mohammed Siraj
not out34
Extras(lb 2, w 10)
Total147(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1495180.254
PBKS1384170.327
RCB1384170.255
MI1385161.292
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG136712-0.337
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table