Noor overtakes Prasidh to move to the top of IPL 2025 Purple Cap table
Sai Sudharsan and Gill continue to be the one-two at the top of the Orange Cap table
Both Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured heavy defeats against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) respectively on a double-header Sunday, and that led to some changes on the Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards in IPL 2025. Here's our daily look at how things stand on those tables.
Noor Ahmad finished his season with 24 wickets from 14 matches after taking 3 for 21 in CSK's last league game to go clear at the top of the table. Noor has one more wicket at this stage than Prasidh Krishna of GT, who picked up 2 for 22 and now has 23 wickets from 14 innings. For Prasidh, though, there are more games left in the competition with GT having progressed to the playoffs, unlike is the case with CSK.
Prasidh's team-mate, R Sai Kishore, moved to No. 5 after his 1 for 23 from two overs took his tally to 17 wickets from 14 games. Varun Chakravarthy of KKR also has the same number of wickets from 13 innings after he went wicketless in Delhi on Sunday - he had figures of 0 for 54 from his three overs as SRH blasted their way to 278 for 3. Varun slid down to No. 6 as a result.
Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult, who has 19 wickets and is at No. 3, and Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is at No. 4 with 18.
Despite a 83-run loss in Ahmedabad, GT openers B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill continued to be the one-two at the top of the Orange Cap table. Chasing CSK's mammoth 230 for 5, GT were skittled for 147. Sai Sudharsan was still their top-scorer, having made 41 off 28, and took his overall tally to 679 runs from 14 matches, while Gill, who fell for a nine-ball 13, remained second with 649 runs.
MI's Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) round off the top five while Virat Kohli of RCB, currently No. 6 with 548 runs, gas a great shot to move up the table.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.