Malinga bobbles it but the ball pops up closeby, he dives forward and takes it to end the game. Was a wide, full ball that Harshit tried to slash after making room. Got it off the bottom of the bat
SRH vs KKR, 68th Match at Delhi, IPL, May 25 2025 - Match Result
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|3.4
|0
|31
|3
|8.45
|10
|1
|3
|0.4 - 0 - 5 - 1
(lm)
|4
|0
|24
|3
|6.00
|12
|4
|0
|1 - 0 - 1 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|144
|185
|25
|8.04
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|23
|30
|3/31
|20.87
|206
|245
|5/25
|23.81
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SRH
|108.73
|105(39)
|110.92
|108.73
|-
|-
|-
|KKR
|106.35
|31(16)
|35.08
|38.72
|2/42
|3.08
|67.63
|SRH
|79.84
|76(40)
|82.44
|79.84
|-
|-
|-
|SRH
|48.65
|-
|-
|-
|3/24
|2.48
|48.65
|KKR
|43.83
|0(1)
|0
|- 0.15
|1/39
|1.15
|43.98
A contest between last year's finalists ends with a different result in a great game for the batters. One of the top-two teams will be decied when MI and PBKS take on each other. Hope to see you for that. Thanks for joining tonight. I'm Ekanth, signing off on behalf of Ashish Pant, and our scorers, Venkat Raghav and Thilak Ram.
Heinrich Klaasen, POTM: The franchise spends a lot of money on this. We had a bad start and middle, we fought to turn it around in the last three games. Nice to give something back to them. There was individual pride as well. I didn't go on in a few games, did so tonight. Plan was to go straight on this ground. I got my trajectory better, didn't take on too many fielders. Pleased with that. I worked a lot on judging length, it's getting me out a couple of times, so I've had to work on it in the nets a lot. After the powerplay is when I'd ideally go, but I get paid to do well whenever I go in.
Pat Cummins, SRH captain: Amazing finish. Lot of things clicked in the last few games. Amazing batting. We have the calibre, but we couldn't play any worse in some parts. Have the team to make the finals most times. It just didn't work out this year. We're gonna get wickets like this where we can max out, but others where we need to graft to 170 which we didn't get right. Feel like quite a few guys got opportunities. Really happy with the squad despite some injuries and players going out. Feels like we used 20 players.
Harsh Dubey: My plan was to stick to my strength. I tried to turn the ball as much as possible, and how to use the angles and my fields to left-handers. There have been a few coaches and inputs from Ashwin and I've tried to incorporate my learnings. (Coming on the back of a good Ranji season) I wasn't focusing on my past performances but rather to do well with the white ball.
Ajinkya Rahane, KKR captain: SRH batted well, we made errors. They capitalised on the loose balls and hit the good balls as well. Their intent was great. (Taking pace off) We discussed it, going wide too, but if the bowler doesn't execute it well, batters like Klaasen capitalise. Through the season, we had our moments. Two or three close games, which we didn't play well. We gave our best, in a format like this you have to be switched on always. If we'd taken those moments, we'd have been one or two. No regrets, all gave their best. We'll come back strong next year.
Vasu: "The entire season for SRH can be summed up in that last wicket! They fumbled their way through to not finish at the bottom."
11:16pm: All smiles on SRH's players' faces after they complete a 110-run drubbing. Could've been much higher considering Unadkat's early strikes. Malinga and Harsh then took over to derail the middle order. Lots of slower ones and dew set in for Pandey and the lower-order batters to get a few. Lots of straight sixes with bowlers erring full. Malinga and Unadkat cut Harshit's fun just a little short in the end.
Pace-on bouncer over middle hurries him on the pull
Big appeal for caught behind. Not given. SRH review. 138ks full ball outside off. Harshit cleared the front foot and looked to go over cover. Replay shows it went below the bottom edge.
Another slower bouncer. Very short, over leg stump. Harshit went more for the hook this time
Sits up and it's pulled to the right of long-on. Slower bouncer outside off, Harshit coils back and goes upright to middle it
Just over the stumps. Another slower one on a fullish length, beat Harshit's slog sweep
Massive swipe. Beaten. Slower bouncer over fourth, Norje went for the pull
Good shout for lbw, not given. Nvm, Unadkat hits the non-striker's stumps, so there's a run-out appeal too. Sent upstairs. Vaibhav was a touch late to take off, he would've made it had he slid his bat in. The right foot was past the crease but hovering in the air as the ball hit. He was holding his bat with both hands. Was a fullish ball around off that beat the inside edge to hit pad after beating the straight-bat block. Bravo jerked back and hid his face going 'what's that'
akheel: "can both captains handshake and declare Srh winner ? " Chasing teams can't declare according to the playing conditions iirc
Top-edged pull taken at deep midwicket. Yet another slower bouncer, angling in. Finished fifth stump, around shoulder height. Manish gave it his all, got it off the bottom-half
Makes room and looks to cut the slower bouncer. Misses
Sathish: "For a minute, I thought it is 18 off 18 balls to win…" Your optician's awaiting you
Wide on a length, slashed to long-off. Klaasen fumbles but it won't cost him
Around
Curious: "Can there ever be a 0% win probability?" Nope, 0.01. Fourth umpire now on with a new set of balls. Used ones. The wet, old one gets replaced
Slower bouncer into the body this time. Pulled softly towards midwicket, Harshal chases, slides and throws in one motion. Sharp throw but too quick for the fielder at the stumps. Overthrows brings up the fifty stand
Very short slower bouncer lands well outside off, bounces over the batter who lets it go
A bit of dew now on
Belts it. On the bounce to long-off. Shortish ball at the off-side tramline
Overpitched, launched over long-off this time. 120ks, at the stumps, Harshit's front foot is deep in the crease, in front of middle, back leg out the way and the drive is clean.
And again. Back of length through fifth, a bit of spin in. Harshit looking for even bounce again, swings in vain
Another slower one to beat the horizontal-bat shot. A pull this time, from well outside off. Kept real low
Spongy bounce off the slower bouncer beats the cut
KreshaDixitSing: "KKR escaped worst defeat by those late hittings."
Over long-on again. Tis is more bottom hand and bottom-hand heavy. Pandey crouches a bit and times it perfectly again
And another. Straight of long-on. Missed yorker ends up being a slot ball on leg. Hit 84 metres far
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Toss
|Sunrisers Hyderabad, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|KKR Player Replacement
Impact player:
|SRH Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
Keyur KelkarDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sunrisers Hyderabad 2, Kolkata Knight Riders 0
Over 19 • KKR 168/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|9
|13
|bowled
|31
|16
|caught
|15
|8
|caught
|14
|18
|caught
|9
|6
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|37
|23
|bowled
|13
|5
|caught
|34
|21
|run out
|0
|1
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, w 4)
|Total
|168(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)