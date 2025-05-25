Matches (15)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
IPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

SRH vs KKR, 68th Match at Delhi, IPL, May 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
68th Match (N), Delhi, May 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad

#6

278/3
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders

#8

(18.4/20 ov, T:279) 168

SRH won by 110 runs

Player Of The Match
105* (39)
heinrich-klaasen
Cricinfo's MVP
108.73 ptsImpact List
heinrich-klaasen
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
446

This is the highest match aggregate (446) involving KKR & SRH in IPL

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Anrich Nortje* 
(rhb)
00000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Eshan Malinga 
(rfm)
3.403138.4510130.4 - 0 - 5 - 1
Jaydev Unadkat 
(lm)
402436.0012401 - 0 - 1 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
144185258.04
MatWktsBBIAve
23303/3120.87
2062455/2523.81
 Last BatHarshit Rana 34 (21b) FOW168/10 (18.4 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

W
1w
4
18th
1b
W
W
1
17th
2
1w
1
6
16th
6
6
1
1
6
1
15th
1
2
6
6
4
Match centre 
Scores: @Thilak_Rama | Comms: Ashish Pant and Ekanth
Cricinfo’s Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Heinrich Klaasen
SRH108.73105(39)110.92108.73---
Sunil Narine
KKR106.3531(16)35.0838.722/423.0867.63
Travis Head
SRH79.8476(40)82.4479.84---
Jaydev Unadkat
SRH48.65---3/242.4848.65
Vaibhav Arora
KKR43.830(1)0- 0.151/391.1543.98
View full list

A contest between last year's finalists ends with a different result in a great game for the batters. One of the top-two teams will be decied when MI and PBKS take on each other. Hope to see you for that. Thanks for joining tonight. I'm Ekanth, signing off on behalf of Ashish Pant, and our scorers, Venkat Raghav and Thilak Ram.

Heinrich Klaasen, POTM: The franchise spends a lot of money on this. We had a bad start and middle, we fought to turn it around in the last three games. Nice to give something back to them. There was individual pride as well. I didn't go on in a few games, did so tonight. Plan was to go straight on this ground. I got my trajectory better, didn't take on too many fielders. Pleased with that. I worked a lot on judging length, it's getting me out a couple of times, so I've had to work on it in the nets a lot. After the powerplay is when I'd ideally go, but I get paid to do well whenever I go in.

Pat Cummins, SRH captain: Amazing finish. Lot of things clicked in the last few games. Amazing batting. We have the calibre, but we couldn't play any worse in some parts. Have the team to make the finals most times. It just didn't work out this year. We're gonna get wickets like this where we can max out, but others where we need to graft to 170 which we didn't get right. Feel like quite a few guys got opportunities. Really happy with the squad despite some injuries and players going out. Feels like we used 20 players.

Harsh Dubey: My plan was to stick to my strength. I tried to turn the ball as much as possible, and how to use the angles and my fields to left-handers. There have been a few coaches and inputs from Ashwin and I've tried to incorporate my learnings. (Coming on the back of a good Ranji season) I wasn't focusing on my past performances but rather to do well with the white ball.

Ajinkya Rahane, KKR captain: SRH batted well, we made errors. They capitalised on the loose balls and hit the good balls as well. Their intent was great. (Taking pace off) We discussed it, going wide too, but if the bowler doesn't execute it well, batters like Klaasen capitalise. Through the season, we had our moments. Two or three close games, which we didn't play well. We gave our best, in a format like this you have to be switched on always. If we'd taken those moments, we'd have been one or two. No regrets, all gave their best. We'll come back strong next year.

Vasu: "The entire season for SRH can be summed up in that last wicket! They fumbled their way through to not finish at the bottom."

11:16pm: All smiles on SRH's players' faces after they complete a 110-run drubbing. Could've been much higher considering Unadkat's early strikes. Malinga and Harsh then took over to derail the middle order. Lots of slower ones and dew set in for Pandey and the lower-order batters to get a few. Lots of straight sixes with bowlers erring full. Malinga and Unadkat cut Harshit's fun just a little short in the end.

18.4
W
Malinga to Harshit Rana, OUT

Malinga bobbles it but the ball pops up closeby, he dives forward and takes it to end the game. Was a wide, full ball that Harshit tried to slash after making room. Got it off the bottom of the bat

Harshit Rana c & b Malinga 34 (21b 2x4 3x6 25m) SR: 161.9
18.3
Malinga to Harshit Rana, no run

Pace-on bouncer over middle hurries him on the pull

18.2
Malinga to Harshit Rana, no run

Big appeal for caught behind. Not given. SRH review. 138ks full ball outside off. Harshit cleared the front foot and looked to go over cover. Replay shows it went below the bottom edge.

18.2
1w
Malinga to Harshit Rana, 1 wide

Another slower bouncer. Very short, over leg stump. Harshit went more for the hook this time

18.1
4
Malinga to Harshit Rana, FOUR runs

Sits up and it's pulled to the right of long-on. Slower bouncer outside off, Harshit coils back and goes upright to middle it

end of over 182 runs • 2 wickets
KKR: 163/9CRR: 9.05 RRR: 58.00 • Need 116 from 12b
Harshit Rana30 (17b 1x4 3x6)
Anrich Nortje0 (0b)
Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-24-3
Harshal Patel 2-0-21-0
17.6
1b
Unadkat to Harshit Rana, 1 bye

Just over the stumps. Another slower one on a fullish length, beat Harshit's slog sweep

17.5
Unadkat to Harshit Rana, no run

Massive swipe. Beaten. Slower bouncer over fourth, Norje went for the pull

17.4
W
Unadkat to Arora, OUT

Good shout for lbw, not given. Nvm, Unadkat hits the non-striker's stumps, so there's a run-out appeal too. Sent upstairs. Vaibhav was a touch late to take off, he would've made it had he slid his bat in. The right foot was past the crease but hovering in the air as the ball hit. He was holding his bat with both hands. Was a fullish ball around off that beat the inside edge to hit pad after beating the straight-bat block. Bravo jerked back and hid his face going 'what's that'

Vaibhav Arora run out (Unadkat) 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

akheel: "can both captains handshake and declare Srh winner ? " Chasing teams can't declare according to the playing conditions iirc

17.3
W
Unadkat to Pandey, OUT

Top-edged pull taken at deep midwicket. Yet another slower bouncer, angling in. Finished fifth stump, around shoulder height. Manish gave it his all, got it off the bottom-half

Manish Pandey c Manohar b Unadkat 37 (23b 2x4 3x6 39m) SR: 160.86
17.2
Unadkat to Pandey, no run

Makes room and looks to cut the slower bouncer. Misses

Sathish: "For a minute, I thought it is 18 off 18 balls to win…" Your optician's awaiting you

17.1
1
Unadkat to Harshit Rana, 1 run

Wide on a length, slashed to long-off. Klaasen fumbles but it won't cost him

Around

end of over 1710 runs
KKR: 161/7CRR: 9.47 RRR: 39.33 • Need 118 from 18b
Manish Pandey37 (21b 2x4 3x6)
Harshit Rana29 (14b 1x4 3x6)
Harshal Patel 2-0-21-0
Eshan Malinga 3-0-26-2

Curious: "Can there ever be a 0% win probability?" Nope, 0.01. Fourth umpire now on with a new set of balls. Used ones. The wet, old one gets replaced

16.6
2
Harshal to Pandey, 2 runs

Slower bouncer into the body this time. Pulled softly towards midwicket, Harshal chases, slides and throws in one motion. Sharp throw but too quick for the fielder at the stumps. Overthrows brings up the fifty stand

16.6
1w
Harshal to Pandey, 1 wide

Very short slower bouncer lands well outside off, bounces over the batter who lets it go

A bit of dew now on

16.5
1
Harshal to Harshit Rana, 1 run

Belts it. On the bounce to long-off. Shortish ball at the off-side tramline

16.4
6
Harshal to Harshit Rana, SIX runs

Overpitched, launched over long-off this time. 120ks, at the stumps, Harshit's front foot is deep in the crease, in front of middle, back leg out the way and the drive is clean.

16.3
Harshal to Harshit Rana, no run

And again. Back of length through fifth, a bit of spin in. Harshit looking for even bounce again, swings in vain

16.2
Harshal to Harshit Rana, no run

Another slower one to beat the horizontal-bat shot. A pull this time, from well outside off. Kept real low

16.1
Harshal to Harshit Rana, no run

Spongy bounce off the slower bouncer beats the cut

end of over 1621 runs
KKR: 151/7CRR: 9.43 RRR: 32.00 • Need 128 from 24b
Manish Pandey35 (20b 2x4 3x6)
Harshit Rana22 (9b 1x4 2x6)
Eshan Malinga 3-0-26-2
Abhishek Sharma 2-0-25-0

KreshaDixitSing: "KKR escaped worst defeat by those late hittings."

15.6
6
Malinga to Pandey, SIX runs

Over long-on again. Tis is more bottom hand and bottom-hand heavy. Pandey crouches a bit and times it perfectly again

15.5
6
Malinga to Pandey, SIX runs

And another. Straight of long-on. Missed yorker ends up being a slot ball on leg. Hit 84 metres far

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
H Klaasen
105 runs (39)
7 fours9 sixes
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
83%
TM Head
76 runs (40)
6 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
17 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
71%
Best performances - bowlers
JD Unadkat
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
3
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
E Malinga
O
3.4
M
0
R
31
W
3
ECO
8.45
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
TossSunrisers Hyderabad, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
SRH
Heinrich Klaasen
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days25 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
KKR Player Replacement
Impact player
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
in
Varun Chakravarthy
 out (2nd innings, 5.3 ov)
SRH Player Replacement
Impact player
Harsh Dubey
in
Travis Head
 out (2nd innings, 6.5 ov)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian HoldstockDRS
India
Keyur KelkarDRS
TV Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Reserve Umpire
India
Amit Rana
Match Referee
India
Arjan Kripal Singh
PointsSunrisers Hyderabad 2, Kolkata Knight Riders 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SRH 100%
SRHKKR
100%50%100%SRH InningsKKR Innings

Over 19 • KKR 168/10

Harshit Rana c & b Malinga 34 (21b 2x4 3x6 25m) SR: 161.9
W
SRH won by 110 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Klaasen flexes both his range and restraint during 37-ball ton

The most impressive part of his innings was the fact that he wasn't trying to hit every other ball for six

Klaasen flexes both his range and restraint during 37-ball ton

Klaasen: 'I owed it to the franchise to step up to the plate'

"They spend a lot of time and effort and a lot of money into this brand of cricket and we owe it to them"

Klaasen: 'I owed it to the franchise to step up to the plate'

Klaasen's 105* the highlight as SRH finish IPL 2025 in style

SRH post the third-highest IPL total and handed KKR their biggest defeat in the competition

Klaasen's 105* the highlight as SRH finish IPL 2025 in style

SRH sign off with third-highest total in IPL history

They started the season with 287 for 3 against RCB, and ended it with 278 for 3 against KKR

SRH sign off with third-highest total in IPL history

Heinrich Klaasen's 39-ball 105* propels SRH to 278

Travis Head set the tone with a 40-ball 76 as SRH went on to post the third-highest ever IPL total

Heinrich Klaasen's 39-ball 105* propels SRH to 278
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
KKR Innings
Player NameRB
Q de Kock
caught913
SP Narine
bowled3116
AM Rahane
caught158
A Raghuvanshi
caught1418
RK Singh
caught96
AD Russell
lbw01
MK Pandey
caught3723
Ramandeep Singh
bowled135
Harshit Rana
caught3421
VG Arora
run out01
A Nortje
not out00
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 4)
Total168(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1495180.254
PBKS1384170.327
RCB1384170.255
MI1385161.292
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG136712-0.337
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table