Heinrich Klaasen, POTM: The franchise spends a lot of money on this. We had a bad start and middle, we fought to turn it around in the last three games. Nice to give something back to them. There was individual pride as well. I didn't go on in a few games, did so tonight. Plan was to go straight on this ground. I got my trajectory better, didn't take on too many fielders. Pleased with that. I worked a lot on judging length, it's getting me out a couple of times, so I've had to work on it in the nets a lot. After the powerplay is when I'd ideally go, but I get paid to do well whenever I go in.